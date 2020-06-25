LONDON, U.K., June 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, popular creator platform OnlyFans (London, United Kingdom) in collaboration with Splash Life Booking (SLB) announces the official launch of a new Livestream content series “OnlyFans Friday” involving celebrity content creators, who will host Free Live Stream performances, exclusively on their OnlyFans Profile.



The first live stream show of the series will premiere Friday, June 26, 2020, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, and will feature Platinum-recording artist, Yung Bleu (a/k/a Bleu Vandross) on his verified OnlyFans account https://onlyfans.com/bleuvandross.

The 26-year-old rising star has surpassed 350 million streams establishing a cult-like musical following all over the world. In 2017 the singer-songwriter broke through with the infectious hit single “Miss It” addressing the topic of heartbreak and relatable relationship issues we all experience with our significant other.

Following the release of his first gold single, Bleu followed up with the 5th installment to his popular mixtape series “Investments” which features his second gold single “Ice on Baby” and other stand out songs “Unappreciated” “Slide Thru” and “Smooth Operator” featuring Lil Durk. The buzz and popularity of “Investments 5” grabbed the attention of multi-platinum Grammy-nominated artist Kevin Gates, blessing Bleu with a standout verse on the remix to his hit single “Ice on my Baby.” Following the success of their collaboration, Kevin invited Bleu on his first American tour, in the fall of 2018 playing, 35 concerts together, during the “Luca Brasi 3 Tour”

The over 800K YouTube subscribers and nearly one million Instagram followers have spearheaded Yung Bleu into the forefront of Alabama’s remerging music scene. In 2019, Bleu released his debut album “Investments 6,” on Columbia Records and also expanded his portfolio, by launching his own imprint, Vandross Music Group (VMG). Yung Bleu also opened his first restaurant located, in his hometown of Mobile Alabama, named Gwen’s House. The year of 2019 was the year Yung Bleu solidified his Brand in the history books diversifying his investment philosophy into business outside of Entertainment.

With 2020 starting off so unpredictable, Bleu was forced to adjust his approaches like many other musicians and touring performers due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Taking advantage of the downtime Bleu released a surprise project appropriately titled “Since We Inside” in April of 2020 to rave reviews sending Twitter into a viral uproar from the overwhelming response of the fans. Without a single live performance scheduled and no clear signs of rescheduled tours, Bleu felt it was time to give back to his supporters stuck inside the house.

The collaboration with OnlyFans for Only Fans Friday was completely organic and introduced through celebrity touring agency Splash Life Booking founded by Hip Hop super-agent/ promoter Ade “Dollah Dae” Kemp. This connection couldn’t have blossomed at a better time as Only Fans is looking to add more star power to their already successful platform.

About OnlyFans

OnlyFans is a content subscription service based in London. Content creators can earn money from users who subscribe to their content—the “fans.” OnlyFans was launched in 2016 as a website for social media performers to allow their followers to subscribe for a monthly fee to see clips and photos

About Splash Life Booking

Splash Life Booking celebrity touring agency, established in 2015, specializes in American tours, concerts, live performances, music festivals, and special events. Boasting high profile clients such as Lil Wayne, Future, Kevin Gates, Gunna, MTV Cast of Floribama Shore & Ridiculousness just to name a few.

Currently Splash Life is a collaborative partner with several corporate brands, the largest club in America “Club LaVela” and numerous other prestigious venues in the U.S. Learn more at: https://www.facebook.com/SplashLifeBooking/

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/hMMX5mggv-0

Twitter: @Splash_Booking @OnlyFans #BleuVandross #OnlyFansFriday

