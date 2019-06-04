Ontario Volleyball Signs New Partnership with TeamSnap

BOULDER, Colo. and TORONTO, Canada, June 4, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — TeamSnap, the household name in integrated sports management, announced today it has partnered with the Ontario Volleyball Association, the governing body for the sport in Ontario. With this new partnership, TeamSnap becomes the official club and team management application for Canada’s largest provincial volleyball association.



“This is an exciting partnership and working with a respected sports tech leader like TeamSnap will help us deliver a top-end digital volleyball platform for our clubs,” said Jo-Anne Ljubicic, Executive Director, Ontario Volleyball. “Providing our clubs with an intuitive management and team solution is a key step in our goal to drive growth and development for the game in Ontario while finding ways to make life easier for the many volunteer staff managing their clubs. TeamSnap has an excellent reputation and is already the number one team management choice for volleyball coaches and clubs across the province.”

Volleyball has become one of the fastest-growing sports across Ontario and all of Canada. Ontario Volleyball is the largest provincial body with 20,000 players, coaches and volunteers across nearly 100 clubs. TeamSnap’s innovative sports management technology will support Ontario Volleyball’s mandate for growth and development by powering clubs and leagues with easy-to-use integrated solutions for seamless communication, scheduling, payment collection, website creation and hosting.

“Volleyball has been a key driver in the growth of TeamSnap,” said Greg Ludke, General Manager, Sports Organizations, TeamSnap. “It’s wonderful to work with a forward-thinking association like Ontario Volleyball that is making player development such a priority. We are looking forward to working closely with coaches and administrators to deliver all of the technical tools they need to keep their focus on the court.”

As the sport management industry leader, TeamSnap supports more than 20 million users and 2 million unique teams across 100 different sports. Ontario Volleyball is the latest major sports partnership for TeamSnap. The company recently announced new partnerships with Minnesota Youth Athletic Services, Rugby NorCal and Softball BC.

Learn more: https://www.teamsnap.com/ontario-volleyball-association

About TeamSnap:

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, TeamSnap has taken the organization of youth, recreational and competitive sports into the 21st century. Over 20 million coaches, administrators, players and parents use TeamSnap to sign up, schedule, communicate and coordinate everything for the team, the club and the season. For more information, visit https://www.teamsnap.com/.

