Open Enrollment Approved – Applications Coming Soon

OPEN ENROLLMENT

The Board of Education is pleased to announce that we will continue to offer Open Enrollment for our 2018-2019 School year. You must live in an adjacent district - Bethel, Miami East, Milton Union, Troy, Vandalia - and provide your proof of residency (deed or lease). A kindergartener must be 5 by August 1st. Applications are required to be completed annually but are NOT YET AVAILABLE. Those application forms will be posted here on our website beginning in April. Please check back at that time.