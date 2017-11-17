OpenClose Adds New Hires to its Software Development Team

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — OpenClose®, a multi-channel loan origination system (LOS) and mortgage software solutions provider, announced that it hired four senior developers to arm the company with additional resources to architect new products and enhance existing solutions.



Gary Meink was recruited from D+H and Mortgagebot where he spent more than eleven years working to help build out and enhance various components of the LOS and point-of-sale solutions. He has extensive industry experience working at a number of different mortgage technology firms that are integrated with the OpenClose platform.

Beau D’Amore joins OpenClose, previously working as a .NET engineer at RADIAL (formerly eBay Enterprises), a provider of omni-channel eCommerce technology and operations solutions. D’Amore holds broad experience working with leading-edge, highly contemporary technology both as a software developer and architect.

Jamal Waring also joins OpenClose, previously serving as a senior application developer at several multi-faceted organizations. Waring has a wide range of experience working with different programming languages, software engineering tools, mobile technologies and product development. In particular, he has been the lead architect and developer on numerous projects for custom built back-office systems, front-end applications, web portals, complex workflows, process automation, data analytics, reporting and more.

In addition, Christopher Price was added to the OpenClose development team, providing vast experience as a highly skilled software engineer with an emphasis in security and enterprise development. He is well-versed in SaaS and Cloud architecture and development as well as responsive front-end design. Christopher has worked on many large-scale projects involving tightening security levels and vulnerability prevention, taking the lead role in project planning and software development.

“We are pleased to welcome Gary, Beau, Jamal and Christopher to our development team and expect them to have an immediate impact on advancing our mortgage software solutions,” stated Jason Regalbuto, CEO and CTO at OpenClose. “OpenClose is committed to constantly innovating, adding new features/functionality to products and expanding our overall solution suite. The addition of top-tier development talent gives us the bandwidth to continue to enhance existing products and develop new solutions, delivering increased value to our customer base.”

Earlier this year OpenClose reported an unprecedented 30 percent growth rate from 2015 to 2016 and is currently on track to have another impressive year in 2017. The primary growth driver is an increasing demand for its 100 percent web-based, multi-channel LenderAssist LOS from lenders that are dissatisfied with their existing platform and poor customer support.

All four new hires will work on the LenderAssist LOS as well as other modular mortgage software solutions offered by OpenClose to mortgage bankers, credit unions, banks, conduit aggregators and other lending entities. As it continues with expansion efforts, OpenClose is also hiring integration specialists, technical support staff, enterprise sales associates and a business development executive.

About OpenClose:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, OpenClose® is a leading enterprise-class, multi-channel loan origination system (LOS) mortgage software solutions provider that cost effectively delivers its platform on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis. The company provides a variety of 100 percent web-based solutions for lenders, banks, credit unions, and conduit aggregators. OpenClose’s core solution, LenderAssist , is comprehensive loan origination software that is completely engineered by OpenClose using the same code base from the ground up, thus avoiding the problems that often accompany assembling best-of-breed applications or acquiring disparate technologies in an effort to create an end-to-end platform.

The company provides lending organizations with full control of their data and creates a truly seamless workflow for complete automation and compliance adherence. For more information, visit https://www.openclose.com/ or call (561) 655-6418.

