OpenClose Bolsters Commitment to Software Innovation and Enhancement of Digital Mortgage Technology, Adds Experienced Technologist as VP of Innovation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 31, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — OpenClose®, an industry-leading multi-channel loan origination system (LOS) and digital mortgage fintech provider, announced that Allen Pollack, a seasoned industry veteran that has been instrumental in the digital shift and transformation of the industry, has joined the company in the newly created position of vice president of product innovation. Allen will assist OpenClose in continuing to expand the level of innovation invested in its customers and the industry to deliver business-altering products and processes, which align to the ever-changing digital lending landscape.



“JP and I are delighted that Allen has joined the OpenClose team,” said Jason Regalbuto, CEO and CTO at OpenClose. “We have competed and collaborated with Allen over the years. He has developed a reputation for innovative business and technology strategies in the fintech space. We are excited about working with him to grow and expand our product offerings and solutions into the future.”

Allen has more than 15 years of industry experience developing and leading strategic initiatives and comes to OpenClose from Fiserv where he was responsible for multiple fintech initiatives focused on delivering omni-channel capability and personalized lending experiences, ranging from conversational AI to digital mortgage lending capabilities across online and mobile banking channels.

Allen was a co-founder of NYLX, serving as chief technology officer where he introduced new technology models that disrupted the mortgage lending space. He later continued as chief technology officer of LoanLogics, a new RegTech company created by NYLX that continued to introduce new technology and disrupt the old way of doing business further creating solutions to support loan quality, due diligence, and multi-channel loan delivery models.

“OpenClose has been a long-time innovator in our space, making multiple contributions to help grow the mortgage industry and continually developing products that empower lenders to help borrowers achieve the American dream,” stated Pollack. “The company is well-positioned and strategically aligned to establish itself as one of the industry’s leading disruptors that significantly advances the lending process. I am excited to play a key role in the focus that speaks customer experience and the commitment to innovation supporting lending and the industry’s ongoing transformation.”

OpenClose recently rolled out the its digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) solution, ConsumerAssist™ Digital POS, which offers an integrated solution that marries its end-to-end multi-channel LOS, product and pricing engine (PPE), and state-of-the-art POS technology. The single-source solution dramatically reduces the cost to manufacture loans, heightens the borrower experience, and simplifies managing the entire lending process.

About OpenClose:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, OpenClose® is a leading enterprise-class, multi-channel loan origination system (LOS), POS digital mortgage and fintech provider that cost effectively delivers its digital platform on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis. The company provides a variety of innovative, 100 percent web-based solutions for lenders, banks, credit unions, and conduit aggregators. OpenClose’s core solution, LenderAssist™, is comprehensive loan origination software that is completely engineered by OpenClose using the same code base from the ground up. The company offers a RESTful API suite that standardizes system-to-system integrations, making them easier to develop, quicker to implement and more cost effective. OpenClose provides lending organizations with full control of their data and creates a truly seamless workflow for complete automation and compliance adherence. For more information, visit https://www.openclose.com/ or call (561) 655-6418.

