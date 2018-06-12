OpenClose Recruits LOS Development Expert Joseph Wade to Further Innovate and Enhance Existing Software Solutions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — OpenClose®, an industry-leading multi-channel loan origination system (LOS) and mortgage fintech provider, announced that it has added senior software LOS and mortgage software development expert Joseph Wade to its growing development team. Joseph was previously at Finastra (formerly D+H) and will play an integral role in software innovation and enhancements at OpenClose.



“OpenClose is constantly advancing and adding new functionality to our suite of mortgage software solutions and Joseph’s extensive experience in the LOS space coupled with his rich development background will quickly add value,” stated Jason Regalbuto, CEO and CTO at OpenClose. “We are excited about what Joseph brings to the table and how he can assist with our long-term software development strategy.”

Joseph comes to OpenClose from Finastra, where he was key in the development efforts for its New Products Lending Team, rolling out a number of innovative solutions. He was also the manager of the MortgagebotLOS™ Development Team. In that role, he was responsible for rapidly expanding the MortgagebotLOS platform, maintaining quality assurance, and he spearheaded the launch of multiple major releases of the system. After the D+H acquisition, he was vital in helping with the knowledge transfer and overall technology transition.

Joseph has been responsible for the successful rewrite of a point-of-sale system, migration to a multi-tenant architecture, transition to a single database structure, implementation of complex business rule logic and overall platform performance optimization. He has proven track record in successfully development new solutions, focusing on modern cloud-based architecture, leveraging robust APIs and utilizing highly scalable coding practices.

Joseph holds a B.S. in Computer Science and an M.S. in Software Engineering from West Virginia University. His development prowess helped win a Best Innovation award for his team in 2017, which was selected for management evaluation out of over 200 projects worldwide.

About OpenClose:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, OpenClose® is a leading enterprise-class, multi-channel loan origination system (LOS) and fintech provider that cost effectively delivers its platform on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis. The company provides a variety of innovative, 100 percent web-based solutions for lenders, banks, credit unions, and conduit aggregators.

OpenClose’s core solution, LenderAssist™, is comprehensive loan origination software that is completely engineered by OpenClose using the same code base from the ground up, thus avoiding the problems that often accompany assembling best-of-breed applications or acquiring disparate technologies in an effort to create an end-to-end platform. The company provides lending organizations with full control of their data and creates a truly seamless workflow for complete automation and compliance adherence.

For more information, visit https://www.openclose.com/ or call (561) 655-6418.

