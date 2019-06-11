Opportunity to Own Penthouse Remodeled by McCann Design Group in Most Sought-After Palm Beach Location

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Jim McCann has announced a spectacular, turnkey, furnished penthouse property with stunning views offered for $1.795 Million. It’s the luxury, low maintenance lifestyle you’ve longed for – where every day feels like a vacation and the prime location is as sought-after as it is central. Perfectly positioned on the northeast corner of South Lake Trail and Australian Avenue, pristine penthouse living beckons in a splendid, in-town setting.



Freshly remodeled by the acclaimed McCann Design Group and delivering nearly 1400 square feet of immaculately presented living and entertaining spaces, it boasts oak plank flooring, lustrous solid wood crown moldings and casings, as well as light-filled interiors which capture the impressive views of the park, Town of Palm Beach yacht marina, and the West Palm Beach skyline.

More information on 455 Australian Avenue 4F can be found at: http://455australianavenue4f.com

Featuring a split-plan residence, the focal point is the great room, which is the heart of this top tier penthouse. Flanked by custom joinery and infused with an abundance of natural light, an adjoining private balcony with exquisite views will tempt you outdoors often. Sit back and soak up the scenery, with the sunlight dancing off the Intracoastal Waterway and the multi-million dollar yachts and watercraft which sway delicately in the distance.

Back indoors, the linear state-of-the art kitchen with Thassos marble counters and backsplash, and top-of-the-line appliances, offers a charming space to cook a feast for family and friends. The new bathrooms will also impress, including the master bath with tub and built-ins, decorated in calming hues. These are attached to secluded bedroom suites with custom closets. On the southwest corner, the spacious master bedroom is bathed in soft natural light and is showcased by the spectacular views, thanks to the surplus of windows which adorn its walls.

Other superior penthouse inclusions are the fitted impact windows and doors, a European inspired laundry with Miele washer and dryer, garage and outdoor parking as well as a lobby, elevator and doorman provided 7am to 11pm seven days a week. The property is also to be sold with the superb array of furnishings included.

The location will exceed expectations. Nestled only mere moments from world-class dining and designer shopping along the famed Worth Avenue, you are also only minutes away from the Royal Poinciana Plaza, renowned for its delicious food fare and eclectic mix of local and international shops. If its sports you seek, Florida’s most preeminent and exclusive golf course awaits close by, as do tennis facilities at private clubs. Flagler Drive, which lingers on your doorstep, is ideal for lazy walks by the water, as well as popular with joggers who frequent this picturesque stretch of parkland.

The social scene is thriving and within easy reach, with gala events occurring at The Breakers and Mar-a-Lago, Flagler Art Museum, and Four Arts Gardens. When travel beckons, both private and commercial air services are on hand 4.4+/- miles away at Palm Beach International Airport.

Welcome to the ultimate blend of warmth and luxury, where you’ll escape to vacation style living every day.

About Jim McCann:

President of the Palm Beach Board of Realtors, Jim McCann, is not only ranked #57 in the Nation for 2018 but has been listed in the top 100 Real Estate Agents in the country since 2007 selling over $100 million in high-end Palm Beach sales each year. He is known for his unparalleled real estate marketing expertise, his masterful negotiating abilities, and for his excellent professionalism providing top customer service. Jim is constantly on the forefront of implementing cutting edge strategies to get his client’s listings mass exposure. He continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Palm Beach year after year all while maintaining a reputation for doing business with utmost integrity.

To find out more about the opportunity to own the most luxurious homes in Palm Beach, please visit: http://jimmccann.info

