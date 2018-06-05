Optical Zonu, Sayres, and Cogitari Link Up to Bring Cutting-Edge RF over Fiber Solutions to the Defense Industry

LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 5, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Optical Zonu Corp (“OZC”), a major manufacturer of analog and digital fiber optic solutions, is pleased to announce a new RF over Fiber solutions partnership with Sayres & Associates and Cogitari. Together, these industry veterans will deliver and promote cutting-edge military-grade RFoF manufacturing, engineering/design, integration, and support to all functions in the American and allied defense industry.



This would thereby be the first end-to-end RF over Fiber partnership in the industry, promising to offer seamless service and optimization to defense agencies around the globe.

Optical Zonu’s RF over Fiber transport solutions (10Khz – 40Ghz) have a proven track record with defense and aerospace customers in mission-critical applications, like spectral monitoring, Satellite communication, Cellular and Wi-Fi DAS, telemetry, and GPS distribution. Simultaneously, as systems analysts and engineers, Sayres & Associates bring years of experience in helping government customers understand and apply the benefits of ground-breaking RF over Fiber technologies, like those of Optical Zonu. Furthermore, with the help of their strategic integrations partner, Cogitari, Sayres is able to integrate solutions from the exotic, regional system to the turnkey and battle-ready mobile unit.

“This partnership is perfect for our current -and future- defense customers who need the latest communication technologies with extreme reliability and no-nonsense service,” said Mike Bishop, CTO of Sayres & Associates. “Working with Optical Zonu, whose RF over Fiber transport solutions have successfully been deployed in all manner of defense environments, we know that we’ll be promoting, designing for, and supporting top notch systems.”

“We also pride ourselves on being a rather cost-effective option for such custom, demanding systems,” said Meir Bartur, Ph.D., CEO of Optical Zonu. “We have a great deal of expertise and experience in-house, having dealt with some of the most discerning defense agencies in the world, so future customers benefit from our scaling of customization and veteran customer service.”

To learn more about Optical Zonu’s RF over Fiber transport solutions, visit https://www.opticalzonu.com/.

To learn more about Sayres & Associates or its integrations partner, Cogitari, visit http://www.sayresandassociates.com/ or http://cogitari.us/.

About Optical Zonu:

Founded in 2001, Optical Zonu manufacturers a range of digital and analog RF-Over-Fiber products for commercial and government wired and wireless networks, satellite and telemetry/tracking earth stations, broadcast and Public Safety networks. The company’s fast track product development ensures on time delivery of reliable, cost-effective standard product as well as custom solutions for our customers’ most pressing needs. We provide full design and bid support along with on-site deployment services. For more information on Optical Zonu’s capabilities, please visit our web site at https://www.opticalzonu.com/ or call us at 818-780-9701.

About Sayres & Associates:

Sayres and Associates Corporation (Sayres) is a dynamic, Native American-owned, Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business that has been providing excellence in service to the federal government since 2001. The company offers a broad spectrum of technical, engineering and administrative services including: acquisition, financial and program management; fleet synthetic training; logistics; ship construction engineering; systems engineering and integration; wargaming; test and evaluation; security, counterintelligence and policy analysis; and translation and interpretation services. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in San Diego, Calif. and Bath, Maine, Sayres employees are located in nine states, the District of Columbia and OCONUS. Please visit https://www.sayresandassociates.com/ for more info.

About Cogitari:

Cogitari Systems provides emerging technologies consulting, integration, and implementation services to customers in the public and private sector. The company focuses on process optimization by increasing workflow efficiency, personnel and information security, and cost savings by developing and managing technology road maps. The Cogitari team is comprised of operations experts and technologists with decades of experience in software engineering, data analysis, business administration, knowledge management, logistics, security, and intelligence. Teams work both independently and in collaboration with the foremost inventors and manufacturers of rapidly evolving technologies. Please visit our website http://cogitari.us/ for more info.

