IRVINE, Calif., June 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fisheye Studio has seen the demand for live streaming increase for weddings since the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Orange County, California based wedding videography company recently filmed a wedding on May 20 in Hollywood for a couple whose original plans to wed were to be at the end of June.



With the bride’s family located mainly in Brazil, travel complications were too difficult to overcome and plan for, so they decided to have the ceremony on the rooftop of their home. Viewers watch and commented on Facebook Live as the company streaming a multi-camera, live HD feed around the world so that the bride’s family didn’t feel left out for not being at the wedding.

“Fisheye Studio is also planning another live streaming wedding on June 27 at the Crystal Cathedral located in Orange County, California,” says company founder, Josh Fair. “The couple was supposed to have around 100 guests but is now only allowed to have up to 10. Instead, all their family and friends will feel as if they are right there with the couple as they tie the knot.”

Josh Fair began by live streaming weddings back in 2004 in Honolulu, Hawaii. His company at the time, Live Internet Weddings, was featured on ABC, CNN, Time Magazine, and the New York Times for their innovative product. Fisheye Studio now offers that same service along with their other video production services for weddings.

Fisheye Studio was founded in 2009 and maintains offices in Honolulu and Orange County. Their website is https://fisheyestudio.com/.

Last year, they were honored by a national award by WIPA as the top wedding filmmaker in the U.S.

