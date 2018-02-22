Organic Aromas to be Featured on the Emmy-award Winning Talk Show THE TALK on CBS

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 22, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Organic Aromas® (www.OrganicAromas.com), a leading maker of premium and specialty Nebulizing Diffusers® for aromatherapy, announced today that the Company’s products are to be showcased today for the first time on national network television. Organic Aromas will participate in part of a special segment called “Winter Relaxation Essentials” on CBS’ award-winning talk show “THE TALK.” The show will be airing Thursday February 22, 2018 broadcast at 2:00–3:00 p.m., ET; 1:00–2:00 p.m., PT.



This appearance on the television show is a major opportunity for Organic Aromas to share its’ unique product line with a much larger and broader audience.

Organic Aromas is excited to highlight the distinct advantages that Nebulizing Diffusers® offer those who love using essential oils. This appearance on the CBS talk show THE TALK is a huge platform for Organic Aromas to demonstrate on a national level the power and beauty of these unique devices. Participation in today’s show comes on the heels of the successful launch of the Company’s one-of-a-kind, new ceramic Opulence Nebulizing Diffuser and other exciting new and exclusive products late last year.

Nebulizing Diffusers® are superior because they can disperse strong aromas across a wide area in a short time, allowing the user to quickly and fully enjoy the complete therapeutic value and benefits of pure essential oil only. With no need for heat, water or plastic, Organic Aromas aims to restore health and true well-being to the aromatherapy market.

Taking part into todays’ show on CBS is a great chance to truly expose this special technology to more of those who enjoy the strong and natural aroma of pure essential oil. With the advent of its’ proprietary Nebulizing Diffuser® technology, Organic Aromas has the chance to revolutionize the essential oil market by introducing some of the most beautiful and effective aromatherapy products on the market today.

About CBS’ THE TALK:

CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-Winning talk show “THE TALK” (broadcast weekdays 2:00–3:00 p.m., ET; 1:00–2:00 p.m., PT) features a panel of well-known news and entertainment personalities discussing current events, pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and the trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Julie Chen, Eve, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood. Learn more: http://www.cbs.com/shows/the_talk/

About Organic Aromas®::

Organic Aromas is a premium essential oil and aromatherapy brand that manufactures the most effective and beautiful aroma diffuser on the market. Using absolutely no heat, no water and no plastic this Nebulizing Diffuser can emit a heavy concentration of scent across a large area in a short period of time. These powerful aromatherapy devices can be used to enjoy the full potential therapeutic benefits of only pure essential oils and nothing else. Control a very strong aroma, instantly and for as long as you want it. Learn more: https://organicaromas.com/

*IMAGE for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/17-1120s2p-opulenceplus-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Organic Aromas

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/organic-aromas-to-be-featured-on-the-emmy-award-winning-talk-show-the-talk-on-cbs/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.