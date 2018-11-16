Orlando Moving Company Rescues 68,000 LBS. of Food and Drinks from Ironman Triathlon

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 16, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Move For Hunger announced today that Ace Relocation Systems of Orlando rescued 68,000 pounds of leftover food and beverages from the IRONMAN Florida triathlon on November 4. The race, which was originally supposed to be held in Panama City Beach, was relocated to Haines City due to the impact of Hurricane Michael.



Ace Relocation Systems volunteered to pick up all of the energy bars, bottled water, and sports drinks that the athletes did not use. A total of 35,500 pounds of bottled water was recovered and delivered to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in Orlando. All of the leftover sports drinks and energy bars — 32,500 pounds worth — were delivered to the United Way of Northwest Florida in Panama City to assist people who were affected by the hurricane.

Ace Relocation Systems is one of more than 900 professional moving companies that participate in the Move For Hunger program.

Members of the Move For Hunger network provide their customers with the opportunity to donate unopened, non-perishable food during the moving process and delivers the donations to their local food bank, free of charge. Move For Hunger also helps the network organize food drives and coordinate large food rescues across the United States and Canada.

“We love doing the heavy lifting,” said Craig Morreale, Director of Marketing for Ace Relocation Systems. “We wouldn’t have anything to lift, haul and deliver, however, if it weren’t for Move For Hunger’s amazing coordination and dedication to getting food into the hands of those who need it.”

About Move For Hunger:

Move For Hunger is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that mobilizes the relocation industry to fight hunger and reduce food waste. In addition to collecting food from people who are moving to new homes, Move For Hunger helps companies and individuals across the United States and Canada organize successful food drives. To date, they have collected more than 11.7 million pounds of food.

For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://www.moveforhunger.org/.

