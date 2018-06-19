Osceola’s Altec Continues to Build a Better Future

OSCEOLA, Iowa, June 19, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Altec Osceola Body Plant has experienced tremendous growth in the five years it has been operating in Southern Iowa and is looking for the right candidates to join their exceptional team.



Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. since 1929, Altec is a leading equipment and service provider for the electric utility, telecommunications, contractor, lights and signs, and tree care markets. The company provides products and services in more than 100 countries throughout the world. Companies look to Altec for the best equipment engineered and built to their specifications. The Osceola Body Plant builds the entire body, employing their own team of engineers and designers to meet the needs of each and every customer.

Altec purchased an existing fiberglass fabrication plant already established in Osceola, at the end of 2013 to expand their manufacturing capabilities. Now, the Osceola plant is split into metal production, fiberglass production, equipment assembly and is well on its way to expanding capabilities in all departments.

Altec is currently looking to expand their workforce to meet the growing demand for utility equipment designed and fabricated in Osceola. Since each piece of equipment is designed, engineered, fabricated and built to customers’ specifications, every work day is different. Fully customized truck bodies are assembled each day with every design different from the one before and using different components.

“Whether the order is for one or one thousand, we’re going to build exactly what the customer wants,” said Carl Christensen, General Manager for the Altec Osceola Body Plant. “All customer requests are quoted, designed, built and programmed in Osceola. We take great pride in the quality of our products and the employees getting the work done every day.”

The Altec Osceola Body Plant is very community-focused and involved. Summer has just started and the Altec calendar is already filling up with Clarke County events. In early June, they sponsored the Clarke County Rodeo and participated in the local Relay for Life to raise money for cancer research. Altec also built the body for the Iowa State University PrISUm solar car and is an ongoing sponsor of the team. When the PrISUm team brings the car to Osceola June 18, Altec will have a booth with hands-on interactive activities and will partner with Clarke Electric to showcase their new fiberglass lift truck. At Clarke Schools, Altec donated new welders and computers to teach 3D CAD design and introduce students to industrial technology careers.

“As founding members of the Industrial Technology Advisory Board at Clarke Community Schools,” said Bill Trickey, Executive Director of the Clarke County Development Corporation, “Altec has given our kids an opportunity for careers that are easily attainable and help keep the local workforce strong.”

Altec’s employees are mainly from Clarke County but some commute from other Iowa counties and northern Missouri because of Altec’s core values and culture. Since moving into Clarke County in 2013, the Altec Osceola Body Plant has tripled in size and continues to increase production as the company focuses on quality and continuous improvement.

For more information on the Altec Osceola Body Plant, contact Susan Miller (susan.miller@altec.com) in Human Resources, or Carl Christensen (carl.christensen@altec.com), General Manager at 1001 Furnas Drive, Osceola, Iowa, 50213, or call 641-342-3456 today.

For more information online, visit: https://www.altec.com/

News Source: Altec Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/osceolas-altec-continues-to-build-a-better-future/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.