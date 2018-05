In response to the GDPR or the General Data Protection Regulation passed by 28 EU nations and going into effect today, we released the attached update to our Privacy Policy.

This new policy was created to help define how we use our visitor data, and that users of our website have the ability to block cookies on our site should they not want to have us track them.

Download and View our GDPR Privacy Policy.

Thank you!

The post Our Clear – and Concise GDPR Privacy Policy appeared first on Bash Foo.