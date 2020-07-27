NEW YORK and HONG KONG, July 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DataNumen, a world leader in data recovery technologies, has released its latest version of the popular product DataNumen Outlook Password Recovery 1.1 today. This recent update has improved the user interface of the previous version in order to enhance the customer experience and implement minor bug fixes.



Because Outlook remains at the top of the most used email clients for both personal and professional use, the company is consistently looking for ways to upgrade products for customers. This latest update is a product of the dedication of DataNumen’s highly skilled data security professionals and they are proud to offer these enhanced options for users looking to recover sensitive data with ease.

“Password recovery is an increasingly important feature for users both personally and professionally,” said Alan Chen, President and CEO. “With DataNumen’s Outlook Password Recovery 1.1 we have updated an already reliable and trusted product to match the wants and needs of the customer in the ever-evolving data recovery field.”

DataNumen Outlook Password Recovery 1.1 has become an industry leader in recovering passwords from encrypted Outlook PST files. This tool supports encrypted files from Microsoft Outlook 1997 to 2019, which covers the vast majority of today’s email users. This is the first update on this edition of the software since the original version was released in October 2014.

Learn more about DataNumen Outlook Password Recovery at: https://www.datanumen.com/outlook-password-recovery/

Pricing and availability

DataNumen Outlook Password Recovery is available for Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 and Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019, 32-bit and 64-bit. The cost of the program is free for personal use or $89.95 for business use, and there are volume discounts available.

About DataNumen

DataNumen develops data recovery software since 2001. The company ships tools for document, file and disk recovery as well as backup tools to hundreds of top companies worldwide including IBM, AT&T, Microsoft.

For more information, visit https://www.datanumen.com/.

