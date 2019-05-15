Over 1,000 Summer Camp Scholarships Available to Local Children Through ActivityHero’s Camp and Class Marketplace

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 15, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For the first time, families who struggle to make ends meet can apply for multiple summer camp scholarships with ActivityHero’s simple online registration. Over 1,000 scholarships are available at 50 summer camps for as little as $20. Participating camps include BrainVyne (Palo Alto, CA and other Bay Area locations), Camp Perigee (Berkeley, CA), CD’s Art Studio (San Jose, CA), Game Time Basketball (Henderson, NV), The Paintbrush (Chicago, IL) and many more.



While some summer camps already offer financial aid, each has its own application process and deadline. ActivityHero’s scholarship program allows families to apply for multiple summer camps with one application, saving time and increasing the success of receiving a scholarship.

“We have an amazing variety of summer camps, extracurricular activities and sports on ActivityHero,” said Peggy Chang, Co-Founder and CEO of ActivityHero. “We want all children to have access to high-quality summer experiences and social and learning benefits.”

In particular, summertime poses challenges for working parents to fill in the 11-12 weeks that school is out. “If there is a gap in childcare coverage, mothers are usually the ones that stay home with the kids, which can impact their career,” Chang said. “By providing an easy way to find camps, and connecting them with scholarships, we want to help mothers reach their full potential in the workplace while their kids gain new experiences at camp.”

This is the first time that many of the participating camps are offering financial aid. “I’ve always wanted to offer scholarships but I didn’t know how to start,” said CD Hullinger of CD’s Art Studio. “ActivityHero’s scholarship program makes it easy to offer a few spots without the administrative work.”

Families can apply for a scholarship at ActivityHero.com. Scholarships are available for children ages 5-17. Household income and family size will determine scholarship eligibility. Cash contributions from local families help more children attend summer camp.

Apply at: https://www.activityhero.com/biz/summer-camp-scholarship/camp-scholarship-application

About ActivityHero:

ActivityHero is the leading online marketplace for kids camps, activities and after school classes. Families book local activities with one easy registration. Activity providers can claim and customize their listing and use online tools to get new customers. ActivityHero also sponsors an annual $10,000 grant contest for providers of kids camps and classes. Founded by Silicon Valley female engineers, ActivityHero is backed by investors from Inventus Capital, 500 Startups, Google, Facebook and LinkedIn. For more information, visit https://www.ActivityHero.com.

