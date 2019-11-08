MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 8, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Push Button Care network by OverSightMD provides comprehensive aging in place support and care coordination for older adults nationwide. Every day 10,000 people are turning 65 years old and are faced with aging in place decisions.



Through the push of a button from a cellular pendant, Push Button Care provides aging in place advisors, a variety of support services, and health & wellness tools to assist older adults and their family caregivers. Push Button Care keeps seniors safe and supported while they age in place by working in conjunction with healthcare plans, physicians, home health agencies and home care companies.

The Power of our Network

Our health and wellness tools empower older adults to take control of their health. Proactively reporting changes in their condition enables our support team to catch things early and alert their care team or provide referral recommendations. When our cellular pendant is activated our support team goes to work. Care coordination or emergency response may be coordinated or other aging in place support may be determined. Scheduling a physician visit, coordinating transportation or finding a caregiver are only a small sample of what the Push Button Care team is standing by to assist with.

“By integrating care providers into our senior centric support model we can keep older adults connected to their ecosystem of providers, automate referrals, and streamline care delivery,” says Mark Godwin CEO of OverSightMD, “proactive support and timely care is what really prevents ER visits and hospitalizations from happening.”

Join the Push Button Care Network

OverSightMD is now accepting partner registrations from physicians, home health agencies, private-duty home care companies, and senior living communities. We are looking to work with caring and compassionate organizations that have an outcomes-based culture and a patient centric care model. Partners will receive referrals and other exclusive Push Button Care benefits that can provide an immediate competitive advantage over their competitors. We are providing our network to 100 senior friendly cities.

About OverSightMD

OverSightMD Inc. (https://oversightmd.com/) is a care management organization that provides comprehensive aging in place solutions through its Push Button Care division. Healthcare plans and non-affiliated hospitals, physicians, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and home care companies can function as a unified healthcare delivery system through the Push Button Care network. OverSightMD maintains the Push Button Care integrated healthcare network and care management platform to actively coordinate care and information to improve aging in place while reducing ER visits and hospitalizations.

