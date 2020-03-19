MILPITAS, Calif., March 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — OverSightMD Inc., headquartered in Milpitas, California, has activated a self-quarantine support service through its existing Push Button Care division. The purpose is to apply our Push Button Care senior health monitoring program to meet the health monitoring needs of the medically vulnerable or others who may need to self-quarantine during the COVID-19 outbreak.



We have adapted the Push Button Care health monitoring service to offer self-quarantine support at $29.95 a month. Push Button Care provides tracking of symptoms, vitals, and health concerns. Complex health conditions can be tracked: pain level, blood pressure, heart rate, blood oxygen, temperature, respiratory rate, weight, and glucose, as well as symptoms associated with the Coronavirus including fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Push Button Care keeps the communication line open with the client’s entire care team so that healthcare providers can monitor without bringing vulnerable patients into offices, emergency departments, and clinics unnecessarily. Through a simple mobile application, key health metrics can be tracked and shared with anyone authorized by the client.

The Push Button Care personal assistant team coordinates non-emergency support with primary care physicians, licensed home health nurses, and caregivers.

4 Simple Steps to Report Symptoms, Vitals and Concerns:

Log in to the Push Button Care online platform Enter vitals, symptoms, and concerns and Press Submit Information is sent and analyzed by the Push Button Care platform and shared with healthcare providers authorized by the client Appropriate levels of medical response and assistance are tracked by the Push Button Care team to make sure each client receives timely care and attention

OverSightMD’s website at https://oversightmd.com/ contains full information about Push Button Care services and our mission to support seniors and others while keeping them safe at home.

“When I saw the coronavirus outbreak developing, I realized we could adapt our senior independence support product to create a self-quarantine support service as a monitoring and response solution for our most vulnerable citizens,” says Mark Godwin, CEO of OverSightMD. “We also encourage hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and home health agencies among others, to contact us to see if we can partner on a solution for them to monitor vulnerable patients and staff at home.”

About OverSightMD:

OverSightMD Inc. (https://oversightmd.com/) is a care management organization that provides comprehensive aging in place solutions through its Push Button Care division. Healthcare plans and non-affiliated hospitals, physicians, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and home care companies can function as a unified healthcare delivery system through the Push Button Care network. OverSightMD maintains the Push Button Care integrated healthcare network and care management platform to actively coordinate care and information to improve aging in place while reducing ER visits and hospitalizations.

Follow on social media:

Main: https://www.facebook.com/OverSightMDPush Button Care: https://www.facebook.com/PushButtonCare/

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0319s2p-pushbuttoncare-300dpi.jpg

News Source: OverSightMD

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/oversightmd-activates-self-quarantine-support-service-for-vulnerable-seniors-and-employees-on-quarantine/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.