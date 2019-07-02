OverSightMD Expands Aging in Place Solutions with Connelly Certified Care in Illinois

MILPITAS, Calif., July 2, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — OverSightMD has made Connelly Certified Care, a St. Charles Illinois based home care company as its exclusive certified partner to offer aging in place solutions to seniors and their families in the greater Chicago area. Connelly Certified Care an advanced home care services firm specializing in caring for seniors living at home is now able to offer OverSightMD’s comprehensive aging in place solutions that includes routine remote wellness monitoring, mobile doctor dispatch, medical alert services, care coordination assistance and much more.



By installing OverSightMD’s aging in place solutions, Connelly Certified Care is able to deliver an enhanced home care solution designed for seniors and their families seeking an affordable and flexible solution to address safety, security, and long term wellness concerns while remaining at home. “OverSightMD’s aging in place solutions expand the services that I am able to provide to seniors seeking creative ways to stay in the comfort of their home for as long as possible,” says Coley Connelly, founder of Connelly Certified Care.

“We are excited to be partnering with Connelly Certified Care to bring our answer to aging in place to the greater Chicago area,” says Mark Godwin, CEO of OverSightMD. The combined solutions of OverSightMD and Connelly Certified Care provides a modern approach to coordinating care and providing support for seniors.”

With a push of a button, a caregiver can be scheduled to help with activities of daily living or a doctor can be dispatched by the OverSightMD support team to address a health concern. This new model delivers home care support in a powerful new way that is accommodating for seniors living on a limited budget, but want to remain independent.

OverSightMD offers three levels of aging in place support to meet the varied needs of seniors through SeniorOne Alert, SeniorOne Link, and SeniorOne Assist. Our joint comprehensive solution with Connelly Certified Care will improve the long term wellness for seniors, reduce unnecessary ER visits and re-hospitalizations. Families can rest easy knowing that their loved ones are protected and have access to support on a daily basis.

OverSightMD (https://oversightmd.com/) is a care management organization with an integrated population management platform that enables Medicare Advantage plans, non-affiliated hospitals, post-acute providers and home care companies to function as a unified healthcare system by actively coordinating patient care and information to improve wellness and health outcomes while reducing ER visits and re-hospitalizations.

Connelly Certified Care (https://connellycertifiedcare.com) founded by Coley Connelly, is an advanced home care services company for seniors living at home based in St. Charles, Illinois. Connelly Certified Care has embraced technology to bring a new level of home care services to the greater Chicago area by being the exclusive partner of OverSightMD to deliver the best caregiving solution available to seniors in the region.

