MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — OverSightMD is expanding its Push Button Care service with two new exciting products for Family Caregivers. A family caregiver support package and a family caregiver assistant are now part of the Push Button Care lineup of aging in place support solutions.



The Complexity of Aging in Place for Older Adults

Millions of families and friends make sacrifices daily to support an aging in place decision for their loved ones. 87% of older adults aged 65 and over want to stay in their own home and avoid moving into a senior community. The average cost of assisted living facilities across the country is around $4,000 per month, a cost that is too high for most Americans and their families.

Supporting Family Caregivers

There is currently 40.4 million family caregivers across the country and Push Button Care is designed to help them reduce the stress of caring for a loved one. The number of tasks family caregivers do on a daily basis is immense. As a result it can quickly consume an entire day before they even notice. It is common for family caregivers to suffer from depression, burn out, anxiety, and heightened levels of stress due to the demands. Our support team is standing by to help coordinate care, schedule doctor’s appointments, hunt down prescription refills, track down a home health care nurse, investigate a medical equipment order or talk to you about any of your other caregiving concerns.

“We understand the need and importance of aging in place for older adults,” says Mark Godwin, CEO of OverSightMD, “so we have designed a suite of services at a price point every family can afford.”

The Push Button Care family caregiver support package includes access to our cloud-based caregiver platform which includes several tools designed specifically to manage the daily care of a loved one. Our integrated personal health record keeps track of important contacts, tracks vital signs and symptoms, and is perfect for note taking for future visits with care professionals. Also, share real-time wellness updates through an online family dashboard to keep all family members informed to save time.



The Push Button Care family caregiver support service is comprehensive and accessible anytime and anywhere through a small lightweight cellular pendant. The pendant is equipped with automatic fall detection, GPS tracking, a two-way speaker and access to a 24/7 medical alert team. If a family caregiver is having trouble with accessing care and needs to switch a care provider. They can reach out to the Push Button Care support team to receive options for well vetted and highly recommended providers. The Push Button Care aging in place network includes physicians, home health agencies, home care companies, and other local service providers that specialize in supporting seniors aging in place.

Push Button Care Benefits for Family Caregivers

Aging in Place Advisor

Access an aging in place advisor for local service providers and home safety product recommendations. Stay connected with local senior community resources to avoid isolation and loneliness.

Automatic Fall Detection

The Push Button Care cellular pendant has automatic fall detection built-in to provide added protection if a fall happens when a caregiver needs to step away.

Care Coordination Support Team

T he Push Button Care support team can lighten the daily workload with setting up appointments and other time consuming tasks related to managing care.

24/7 Mobile Medical Alert

A highly trained operators will determine and coordinate the appropriate care – be it a family member, caregiver, emergency medical, fire, or police.

Symptoms & Vital Signs Tracking

Common symptoms to track are: pain, headaches, fatigue, depression, anxiety, lack of motivation, inflammation, memory problems and insomnia. Family caregivers can also track important vital signs like blood pressure, oxygen levels, and weight on a regular basis to share with care providers through our mobile app.

Personal Health Record and Family Dashboard

The personal health record is an easy to use online health record for storing and sharing of important health information with physicians or family members. All data is stored in a safe and secure HIPAA compliant cloud infrastructure.

Wellness Reviews

Our support teams will call and conduct routine wellness reviews to discuss current health or wellness concerns and provide education and recommendations if needed.

Preventive Care Reminders

Never miss an important annual check up, recommended test or screening again. Our support team keeps family caregivers updated year-round to help reduce the stress of preventive care management.

Learn more: https://pushbutton.care/product/family-caregiver-assistant-kit/

About OverSightMD:

OverSightMD Inc. (https://oversightmd.com/) is a care management organization that provides comprehensive aging in place solutions through its Push Button Care division. Healthcare plans and non-affiliated hospitals, physicians, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and home care companies can function as a unified healthcare delivery system through the Push Button Care network. OverSightMD maintains the Push Button Care integrated healthcare network and care management platform to actively coordinate care and information to improve aging in place while reducing ER visits and hospitalizations.

