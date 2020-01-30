BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Palm Beach Premier Real Estate has just listed an intracoastal dream estate in the heart of Boca Raton. Built in 2002, this Tuscan-inspired villa is situated on a rare-to-find, oversized point lot that boasts panoramic views and a south side location, showering it with sun all day long. With 233 feet of water frontage, this modern-day estate is an absolute gem.



“This is an extraordinary opportunity to own a remarkable piece of luxury Boca Raton real estate on a rarely available oversized waterfront point lot,” Listing Broker Grant Freer says.

The property located at 898 Glouchester Street features six bedrooms, eight and a half baths and nearly 9,000 square feet of interior living space.

Upon entry, a grand staircase with stunning wrought-iron railings and an elegant statement chandelier makes an extraordinary first impression. The luxury architectural details throughout the estate include coffered ceilings, crown moldings, a grand entry foyer, custom mill work, imported marble and stone, a chef’s dream kitchen with high-end gas appliances, dual refrigerators, spacious island, breakfast nook overlooking the water, large bar area and high-end elements throughout.

“Thoughtful design and detailing are truly found in every room,” Grant adds.

The spacious master retreat offers beautiful design elements, a stunning fireplace and built-in TV unit. The suite connects to a private balcony overlooking the water and there’s also a water view from the large soaker tub in the hers master en-suite.

There’s an elevator, upstairs and downstairs laundry spaces, home theatre, gym, fireplace and four-car garage. Additional features include all new air conditioning units, an outdoor grill area, generator and so much more.

The listing price for this beautiful Boca Raton estate home is $5.65 Million. Click here for the full listing: https://www.palmbeachpremierrealestate.com/property/RX-10595670/?addrs=1

This Boca Raton waterfront property abuts the intracoastal and access canal and has dockage that can accommodate a 75-foot yacht. A stunning sitting room overlooks the waterway and pool area too.

“This property truly offers endless luxury,” Broker Associate/Office Manager Gia Freer says. “The prime waterfront views coupled with extraordinary landscape details only add to the property’s elegance and serious wow factor.”

Watch a YouTube video about this beautiful Boca Raton waterfront mansion here: https://youtu.be/V9XW7ludRg8.

About Palm Beach Premier Real Estate

Founded in 2006, Palm Beach Premier Real Estate is a boutique real estate company that specializes in luxury homes, multi-million-dollar condominiums, gated communities and waterfront properties. The company embraces a five-star customer experience and concierge-style philosophy.

Broker/Owner Grant Freer is originally from the United Kingdom and is respected as a clear communicator with strong negotiating skills. He has a background in accounting, finance and business and has managed multiple successful ventures. With more than 25 years of experience, his knowledge of the housing market combined with his sales and marketing skills make him one of the Palm Beach region’s premier real estate brokers.

Gia Freer has more than 20 years of real estate experience. She is intimately familiar with luxury real estate throughout Broward and Palm Beach Counties. She’s been an early adopter of many new technologies, finding ways to help clients through social media and online video. Much of Gia’s success can be credited to her passion for helping people. Her positive energy and attention to detail have earned her great praise for providing high-quality service.

For more information about Palm Beach Premier Real Estate: https://www.palmbeachpremierrealestate.com/

* PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0130s2p-PBPRE-898-Glouchester-300dpi.jpg

* Photo Caption: Aerial view of 898 Glouchester Street, Boca Raton, FL 33487.

