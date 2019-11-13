MIAMI, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Papa Inc., a leading provider for seniors and Medicare Advantage Members, announced today its collaboration with Aetna, a CVS Health company. Papa connects local college students, known as “Papa Pals,” to older adults who need help with companionship, house chores and technology lessons. Certain Medicare Advantage members who live in Florida and have one or more chronic conditions will be eligible to receive assistance with Papa Pals starting January 1, 2020.



“Loneliness and social isolation have many negative effects on older adults, including issues associated with the lack of transportation,” said Founder and CEO Andrew Parker. “We are excited to work with Aetna in areas of Florida to help more seniors with companionship. We are happy to continue our journey combatting the loneliness epidemic with Aetna.”

A recent AARP study found that there is a 26 percent increased risk of early death due to feelings of loneliness and social isolation. As health declines, it is more common for seniors to experience increased symptoms. AARP also found that 46 percent of women ages 75 or older live alone (*see note 1). Another study by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) found that loneliness is more dangerous than obesity and is as hurtful to the body as smoking 15 cigarettes a day (*see note 2).

Companies like Papa and Aetna make a difference in helping aging seniors by providing necessary options for them to stay a part of a community and alleviate social isolation and loneliness.

“Social isolation is a crisis, especially among seniors,” noted Dr. Robert Mirsky, Chief Medical Officer for Aetna Medicare. “We want to make sure they remain connected to their communities and have a sense of purpose and belonging in their lives, and a sense they are continuing to contribute to society. Papa Pals are a great way to help seniors do this.”

About Papa

Papa is a Miami startup that has Grandkids On-Demand who provide assistance and companionship to senior citizens throughout Florida, California, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Illinois, and Kansas. Papa launched their service in January of 2018.

About Aetna

Aetna, a CVS Health company, serves an estimated 38 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna’s customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit https://www.aetna.com/ and explore how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world. @AetnaNews

Aetna Medicare is a HMO, PPO plan with a Medicare contract. Our SNPs also have contracts with State Medicaid programs. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal. See Evidence of Coverage for a complete description of plan benefits, exclusions, limitations and conditions of coverage. Plan features and availability may vary by service area.

