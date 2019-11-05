MIAMI, Fla., Nov. 5, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Papa Inc., a nationwide provider of services for seniors and caregivers announced today its newest partnership with HomeThrive. The launch will begin November 11th, 2019 in Illinois, Michigan and Florida where Papa Pals will work with HomeThrive and their clients to provide Papa’s companionship and in-home support services to improve the health of loved ones currently aging in place and living independently.



With over 34 million people serving as unpaid caregivers to adults over the age of 50, demand has steadily increased for solutions that both enable loved ones to live independently at home and make it easier for family caregivers to support them. HomeThrive and Papa are combining efforts to offer a comprehensive care service, provided as an employer or payor benefit, that integrates Papa’s innovative “grandkids on-demand” capabilities with the expert coaching and personal assistance services delivered by HomeThrive CareGuides, who are master’s level- social workers assigned support to the entire family.

A recent study in 2018 from the Home and Community Preferences survey shows that almost 80% of adults age 50 and older want to remain in their communities and/or homes as they age (*see Note 1). People who prefer to age at home want to stay around their friends and community. If someone has a strong commitment to their environment, they have stronger reasons to want to live at home.

“Older adults want to age in place. We are excited to partner with HomeThrive to support them and their clients and help loved ones thrive at home,” said Papa Founder and CEO Andrew Parker. “Our Papa Pals provide amazing companionship and support members with transportation to improve their lives. We look forward to expanding our services with HomeThrive.”

Aging adults also want to stay in their homes because they want to maintain their independence. Papa Pals are able to help them live independently while helping them with everyday tasks in and out of their homes. Seniors have the capability to have assistance when and where they need it.

“We are thrilled to partner with Papa and support more aging adults in their homes,” said Leland Brewster, VP of Product and Business Development at HomeThrive. “Families who aren’t able to have a live-in caregiver can now have peace of mind knowing that vetted and qualified Papa Pals will be able to assist their loved ones and help them stay engaged and healthy at home.”

About Papa

Papa is a Miami startup that has Grandkids On-Demand who provide assistance and companionship to senior citizens throughout Florida, California, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Illinois, and Kansas. Papa launched their service in January of 2018. For more information, visit https://www.joinpapa.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/join_papa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joinpapa/

About HomeThrive

HomeThrive provides non-medical care management and personal assistance services to help aging loved ones thrive at home with dignity and purpose. HomeThrive matches each client and their family with one of its dedicated masters level social workers who begins by conducting a comprehensive evaluation of home safety, health, and well-being to inform a personalized care plan. The same social worker develops a trusted relationship with the senior and provides ongoing expert coaching to embrace healthy behaviors and identifies, recommends, and coordinates any necessary third party services to provide meals, transportation, home care, medication delivery or other essential offerings. To learn more, visit https://www.homethrive.com

(*Note 1: https://www.aarp.org/research/topics/community/info-2018/2018-home-community-preference.html )

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1105s2p-papa-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Papa Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/papa-and-homethrive-strategically-partner-to-better-support-loved-ones-aging-in-place/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.