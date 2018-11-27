Paragon BioTeck, Inc. Hosts Pearl Buck Preschool Holiday Event

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 27, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Paragon BioTeck announces holiday event, “A Night to Remember,” scheduled Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. in Eugene, Ore. The event delivers a magical night of holiday sights and sounds for the families of Pearl Buck Preschool.



“The work of Pearl Buck Center resonates with us,” said Patrick Witham, President and CEO of Paragon BioTeck. “We are motivated by their dedication to ensuring that people with disabilities have the right to participate in all aspects of life, in their community and the workplace. We are inspired by their innate ability to see an individual’s strengths, not deficits, ability not disability.

“We are proud to support organizations that enrich the lives of children and families who defy incredible challenges presented to them, and we are looking forward to celebrating another incredible ‘Night to Remember’ with the families of Pearl Buck.”

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Santa appearance at 6:45 p.m.

WHERE: Pearl Buck Center, 3690 West 1st Ave, Eugene, OR 97402

WHAT: “A Night to Remember,” an evening of holiday cheer features special appearances by Santa, and The Duck from University of Oregon before the children embark on a tour of holiday lights. Santa’s reindeer will also attend the event. Dinner, hot cocoa and treats will be provided by local McDonald’s and Dutch Bros. Coffee.

WHO: Children and families of the Pearl Buck Preschool, a tuition-free Pearl Buck Center program providing education and early-age development tailored to families led by parents with cognitive challenges.

About Paragon BioTeck, Inc., and Paragon Gives:

Paragon BioTeck, Inc. is a privately held pharmaceutical and medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, devices and therapies. Paragon Gives supports a number of charities and organizations within the biotechnology and health care arena, as well as individuals and organizations that have made a positive impact on the employees, customers, and partners of Paragon BioTeck.

Learn more about Paragon BioTeck at https://paragonbioteck.com .

About the Pearl Buck Center Preschool & Family Supports Program:

Founded in 1953, Pearl Buck Center in Eugene, Ore., provides support to people with disabilities and their families. The Pearl Buck Preschool & Family Supports Program provides a specialized preschool for children whose parents have cognitive challenges, and includes case management and parent mentoring.

Learn more about Pearl Buck Center at https://pearlbuckcenter.com.

