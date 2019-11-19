PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Paragon Gives, a Paragon BioTeck, Inc. initiative, is excited to announce a call for applications for the 2020 Koch Kellan Scholarship worth $10,000. This annual scholarship is awarded to one (1) outstanding graduate medical student committed to pursuing a clinical, teaching or research career in ophthalmology.



PHOTO CAPTION: Mohima Sanyal, 2019 recipient of the Koch Kellan scholarship, center, and (from the left) Patrick Witham, CEO and president of Paragon BioTeck, Doctor Robert E. Kellan, a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in cataract and lens implant surgery, and Doctor Paul S. Koch, co-founder and medical director of Koch Eye Associates, officially presents Mohima with her scholarship. This scholarship is but a piece of the recognition Paragon Gives, a Paragon BioTeck, Inc. initiative, does to support the future of ophthalmology.

“Through the Koch Kellan Scholarship program, Paragon Gives cultivates a next-generation leader in ophthalmology,” stated Patrick Witham, President & CEO of Paragon BioTeck. “By recognizing the talents and commitments of an ophthalmic innovator each year, we help build a stronger profession and further Paragon’s mission to continually elevate the standard of eye care.”

Applications will be reviewed by scholarship namesakes and industry giants: Paul S. Koch, MD, and Robert E. Kellan, MD, as well as additional members of the Scholarship Review Committee. Once selected, the Koch Kellan Scholar will be invited to attend the 2020 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) annual meeting in Boston, Massachusetts, to be held on May 15-19. The Scholar will be formally presented with the award during the ASCRS conference and will interact with Paragon representatives and ophthalmologists to learn more about the industry.

“Those for whom ophthalmology is truly a calling; those for whom it would be impossible to pursue any other specialty; and those who are able to convey this personal connection in a captivating matter—these are the students whom the Koch Kellan Scholarship is intended to support,” said Patrick Witham, founder of the Koch Kellan scholarship. “It is our honor and pleasure to mark the professional contributions of Doctors Koch and Kellan by continuing their long legacy of mentorship in our field.”

The 2019 Koch Kellan Scholarship recipient, Mohima Sanyal, was a third-year student at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. She attends medical school with the personal ambition to apply her interdisciplinary perspectives towards providing excellent, accessible medical care to patients. She believes that access to “excellent healthcare is fundamental to a just society and that it is critical that we engage with community-specific visual health needs and contribute to innovative, culturally-informed solutions.” Her projects involve creating a more inclusive, theoretically-grounded approach to visual care research, applying the power of narrative medicine to mitigate implicit bias in physician practice, and eliminating language and insurance barriers for care.

The Koch Kellan Scholarship application and guidelines are available at Koch Kellan.com. Application submissions are open from November 18, 2019, through February 16, 2020, and all supporting materials must be postmarked by February 16, 2020. The Koch Kellan Scholarship reinforces the fundamental mission of Paragon BioTeck, “to drive innovations to address unmet and underserved medical needs and improve the quality of lives around the world.”

About Paragon Gives and the Koch Kellan Scholarship

Paragon Gives, a Paragon BioTeck, Inc. initiative, supports several charities and organizations, including those within the biotechnology and health care arena. The initiative also works with individuals and organizations that have made a positive impact on our customers, vendors, investors, and industry as a whole.

The Koch Kellan Scholarship affirms the commitment of Paragon BioTeck to elevating the standard of eye care through addressing unmet and underserved medical needs and improving the quality of lives around the world.

Learn more about the scholarship and its recipients at: https://paragonBioTeck.com/gives/KochKellan/.

About Paragon BioTeck, Inc.

Paragon BioTeck, Inc., is a privately held pharmaceutical and medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, devices, and therapies. Paragon BioTeck’s portfolio of products is designed to protect and preserve eyesight and deliver comfort to the eyes. Learn more about Paragon BioTeck at https://paragonBioTeck.com/.

Media Contact:

Caity Fager

Paragon BioTeck, Inc.

(888) 424-1192

marketing@paragonbioteck.com

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1119s2p-senyal-koch-kellan-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Mohima Sanyal, 2019 recipient of the Koch Kellan scholarship, center, and (from the left) Patrick Witham, CEO and president of Paragon BioTeck, Doctor Robert E. Kellan, a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in cataract and lens implant surgery, and Doctor Paul S. Koch, co-founder and medical director of Koch Eye Associates, officially presents Mohima with her scholarship. This scholarship is but a piece of the recognition Paragon Gives, a Paragon BioTeck, Inc. initiative, does to support the future of ophthalmology.

LOGOS for Media:

* Send2Press.com/300dpi/17-1002s2p-paragongives-300dpi.jpg

* Send2Press.com/300dpi/17-1002s2p-paragonbio-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Paragon BioTeck Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/paragon-gives-announces-call-for-2020-koch-kellan-scholarship-applicants/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.