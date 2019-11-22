PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Paragon Gives, a Paragon BioTeck, Inc. initiative, announces their annual holiday event, “A Night to Remember,” for the children and families of Eugene Pearl Buck Preschool and Family Supports Program. “A Night to Remember” is a fun and festive holiday event with this year’s theme being a Christmas Carnival, which will bring a touch of holiday cheer, through carnival games, a bounce house, a photo booth with Santa and Mrs. Claus and much more.



PHOTO CAPTION: Paragon Gives, a Paragon BioTeck initiative, hosts “A Night to Remember” for the children and families of Eugene Pearl Buck Preschool and Family Supports Program. Adding to the holiday spirit, Santa and Mrs. Claus visit to spend time with the kids and take gift requests.

“We are proud to support organizations that enrich the lives of children and families who defy incredible challenges presented to them, and we are looking forward to celebrating another incredible Night to Remember with the families of Pearl Buck,” said Patrick Witham, President and CEO of Paragon BioTeck.

Paragon Gives invites the children and families of the Pearl Buck Preschool, a tuition-free Pearl Buck Center program providing education and early-age development tailored to families led by parents with cognitive challenges, to join them for this year’s “A Night to Remember.” The Christmas Carnival themed night will be held from 5:30–8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Pearl Buck Center located at 3690 West 1st Ave.

“We are motivated by the Pearl Buck Center’s dedication to ensuring that people with disabilities have the right to participate in all aspects of life within their community and the workplace. We are truly inspired by their innate aptitude to see an individual’s strengths, to see their ability not their disability,” said Witham.

About the Pearl Buck Center Preschool & Family Supports Program

Founded in 1953, the Pearl Buck Center in Eugene, Oregon, supports children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as their families. The Pearl Buck Preschool & Family Supports Program provides a specialized preschool for children whose parents have cognitive challenges and includes case management and parent mentoring. Learn more about Pearl Buck Center at https://pearlbuckcenter.com/.

About Paragon BioTeck, Inc. and Paragon Gives

Paragon BioTeck, Inc., is a privately held pharmaceutical and medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, devices, and therapies. Paragon BioTeck’s portfolio of products is designed to protect and preserve eyesight and deliver comfort to the eyes.

Paragon Gives supports numerous charities and organizations within the biotechnology and health care arena, as well as individuals and organizations that have made a positive impact on the employees, customers, and partners of Paragon BioTeck. Learn more about Paragon BioTeck at https://paragonbioteck.com/.

