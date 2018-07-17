Paragon Insurance Holdings Expands Operations in San Diego with addition of Robert Etzler and opening of new offices

AVON, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 17, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Paragon Insurance Holdings LLC (“Paragon”), a national multi-line specialty MGA (Managing General Agency) based in Avon, Conn., today announced its expansion in San Diego, Calif. with the opening of new offices at 401 B Street in downtown San Diego and the hiring of top local insurance professional Robert Etzler, under the leadership of Paragon regional president, Andrew Petersen.



Etzler joins Paragon as senior vice president and director of workers’ compensation.

Prior to joining Paragon, Etzler held leadership roles at Cypress Point – Arrowhead General Insurance Agency (now Arrowhead General Insurance Agency), Atlas General Insurance Services, and most recently, Midwestern Insurance Alliance (a K2 company) in San Diego.

Said Paragon’s Andrew Petersen, “I have known Robert for a number of years and we are excited to have him join the Paragon team in San Diego. He has a tremendous skill set that will be of significant value to our clients, insurance and reinsurance company partners, and other stakeholders.

“We are in negotiations with other top local professionals, planning to further expand and enhance our operations and profile in the San Diego area.”

Ron Ganiats, managing partner at Paragon, added, “Like Hartford in the east, San Diego has long been recognized as a unique insurance center and as a hub for insurance and general agency talent. We are excited to expand our operations in the region through the addition of Robert and the opening of our new offices in downtown San Diego. We will be aggressively looking to add more unique local talent in the months ahead.”

About Paragon:

A broadly diversified MGA, Paragon provides unique opportunities and solutions to retail agents, insurance carriers, reinsurers and vendor partners.

Please visit https://www.paragoninsgroup.com/ for additional information.

