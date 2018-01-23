Paragon Insurance Holdings LLC Names Andrew Petersen as Regional President and EVP of Reinsurance Operations

AVON, Conn., Jan. 23, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Paragon Insurance Holdings, LLC (“Paragon”), a national multi-line specialty MGA, today announced the addition of Andrew Petersen to the Paragon executive management team as Regional President and EVP of Reinsurance Operations. Petersen will report to Ron Ganiats, Paragon’s CEO.



Prior to joining Paragon, Petersen was Chief Corporate Development Officer of Atlas General Holdings, LLC, a San Diego based general agency.

Earlier in his career, Petersen has also held senior positions at reinsurance intermediaries Guy Carpenter & Company, LLC, and Collins, where he focused on workers’ compensation and general agency-based reinsurance placements.

About Paragon:

Formed in 2014 to be a broadly diversified MGA, Paragon provides unique opportunities and solutions to retail agents, insurance carriers, reinsurers and vendor partners.

