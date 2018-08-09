Parkland School Survivor and Guardian Angels Medical Service Dog Recipient to return to first day of school with Service Dog Escort

PARKLAND, Fla., Aug. 9, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Inc. is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit, located in Williston, Fla. In June of this year, we paired Parkland School Shooting survivor, Haylee Shepherd with a Medical Service Dog, to cope with the PTSD developed after last year’s shooting.



Haylee’s mom, Andrea, said: “Haylee unfortunately was in the 1200 building at MSD on, February 14th, the day of one of the largest mass school shootings. On the day of love, she heard and witnessed 17 friends and staff members shot and killed before her eyes.

“Since then she has been suffering with anxiety attacks, terrifying nightmares, and the fear of being alone. However, {Service Dog} Spree instantly put the smile back on her face, the ability to sleep soundly, and to know she’s never alone. Spree is giving her the strength to move forward, one day at a time, with the same determination and confidence she had prior to this horrific day.

“We are forever grateful to all the hard workers at Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs that made this even possible. From the moment we stepped on the farm we were treated with nothing but love and support. With all the hate we see around the world these days, it’s amazing to feel the love!”

Guardian Angels is proud to have built a strong, private online community for our recipients, where they can share and learn from each other’s experiences, no matter where they are located.

So moved were our recipients by Haylee’s story, that several of our Florida recipients will be joining her to escort her to her first day back at school on August 15, 2018. A Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs staff trainer will also join Haylee.

At this time, three of our more experienced Service Dog teams are planning on attending. They are: Rudy and his Service Dog, Rocket; Robert and his Service Dog, Sirius, Sarah and her Service Dog, Hero; and Jim and his Service Dog, Nina. A Guardian Angels trainer will also accompany Haylee on her first day back with Spree.

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs would like to take this opportunity to wish Haylee, and all the students returning to Marjorie Stoneman Douglas HS a peaceful first day back to class.

About Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs:

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Williston, Florida and has grown into a nation-wide Service Dog Organization. We rescue, raise, train and donate individually trained medical service dogs to veterans, first responders and others who suffer from disabilities including PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, seizure disorders, mobility issues and more.

Guardian Angels receives up to 40 inquiries each day for one of their medical Service Dogs. There is no state or federal funding available for this critical life-saving program. Since their inception in 2010, Guardian Angels has paired nearly 300 individually trained medical service dogs with those in need; and with your help, they can do even more.

For more information on our program, visit: http://www.medicalservicedogs.org/ and please consider joining us, as we Unleash the Power to Heal.

