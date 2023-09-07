Home Tipp City News City Government Parks Board – Canceled Due to Lack of Agenda Items Tipp City NewsCity GovernmentTipp Business Parks Board – Canceled Due to Lack of Agenda Items Sep 7, 2023 14 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Event date: September 11, 2023 Event Time: 06:30 PM - 11:59 PMLocation: 260 S Garber DriveTipp City, OH 45371 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Tipp Business WACO 100th Anniversary City Government Community Investment Corporation Tipp Business Eight Fall Favorites in Miami County This Year!