GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Nov. 26, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Four distinct Western Slope Land Trust organizations have formed an alliance to help preserve our western Colorado natural resources and open space. West Slope Conservation Partners is a new collective group, spanning the southwestern corner of Colorado that includes conservation efforts from the following organizations: Colorado West Land Trust, Crested Butte Land Trust, Montezuma Land Conservancy and La Plata Open Space Conservancy.



Combined with the support of great local communities, the West Slope Conservation Partners have been successful in conserving 193,238 acres of land in western Colorado.

The State of Colorado ranks #7 in population growth nationwide, gaining over 700,000 people over the last nine years. As a result of this continued growth, Western Slope areas are recognizing increasing pressures that threaten the land, agriculture, wildlife, and our quintessential lifestyle.

“We hope to address these profound challenges by working together to discover new opportunities and expand our public outreach efforts,” said Rob Bleiberg, Colorado West Land Trust Executive Director. “It is our common goal to protect the lands where we live, work and play in western Colorado. Together we can preserve these priceless landscapes for future generations to enjoy.”

The West Slope Conservation Partners just released its first collaborative report for the purpose of conservation and stewardship education. Together, these organizations have conserved 462 miles of rivers, creeks and streams, 75,971 agricultural acres, and 120,037 of elk habitat and migration corridors. These lands are now guaranteed sustainable for future use due to a total of 867 conservation easements and additional efforts from area municipalities and donors.

2019 West Slope Report: https://www.westslopeconservationpartners.org/report

To review the full report including area specific stories, recreational land preserved, stewardship efforts and upcoming projects, visit westslopeconservationpartners.org.

As a private, non-profit alliance, the West Slope Conservation Partners relies on public support. Visit https://www.westslopeconservationpartners.org/ to learn how you can help preserve our Western Slope experience.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1126s2p-west-slope-conservation-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: West Slope Conservation Partners.

