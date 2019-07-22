Partnership with Energy Optimizers, USA, Expected to Deliver $83,716 in Savings to Alexander Local Schools

TIPP CITY, Ohio, July 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Alexander Local Schools expects to save $83,716, including rebates, on utility costs in the 2019-2020 school year by partnering with Energy Optimizers, USA, to upgrade all interior and exterior lighting to high-efficiency LED systems.



Slated to begin shortly, the project will encompass the district’s elementary and junior/senior high school buildings, administrative office building, and transportation garage. Alexander Local Schools Superintendent Lindy Douglas worked with Energy Optimizers, USA’s Account Executive Rusty Bookman for more than two years on this project. Superintendent Douglas explains, “We are extremely excited to become more energy-efficient and save the district more money over the years to come.”

The LEDs will offer up to 75 percent savings over the district’s existing lighting systems, offering an almost immediate reduction in utility costs. They will also last 3 to 4 times longer, which will further reduce long-term operations and maintenance costs.

Beyond the financial savings, LED lighting is a superior option for educational settings. The quality of LED lighting is very close to natural daylight, making it easier on the eyes. Further, it offers improved light distribution and lighting levels. LEDs are also free of the hum and flicker associated with fluorescent lighting, making it an ideal system for special needs classrooms. All of these benefits are associated with improved behavior and health, in addition to increased motivation and higher test scores.

“At Alexander Local Schools, we aim to be high achieving in all aspects of our operations, from academic performance to financial management,” said Ms. Douglas. “We believe that this investment in our buildings will pay dividends to our bottom line while directly supporting our evidence-based strategies to improve student outcomes and our overall school climate.”

As a member of META Solutions, the district will be able to tap into the LED Lighting and Energy Savings Program through the Ohio Council of Educational Purchasing Consortia. This program will enable Alexander Local Schools to make these cost-cutting improvements at no additional expense to taxpayers while ensuring the best possible pricing.

“We take tremendous pride in our ability to provide school districts with cost-effective, turnkey solutions that make measurably better improvements to their facilities and, by extension, their overall performance,” said Rusty Bookman, sales executive with Energy Optimizers, USA. “Alexander Local Schools will be able to channel the savings it gains right back into its classrooms or into other needed capital improvements—all at no cost to taxpayers. That’s a victory for the school, its students and the community.”

About Energy Optimizers, USA:

Energy Optimizers, USA works with educational, governmental, commercial and industrial customers to implement energy savings opportunities to reduce operational costs, including lighting retrofits, renewable energy projects (wind and solar), HVAC retrofit projects, building automation retrofits and energy education programs. The company was named to the INC. Magazine Top 500 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S. (2014), was named the Fastest Growing Company in the region for two consecutive years by the Dayton Business Journal (2013, 2014), and was named a finalist in the Dayton Business Journal Best Places To Work competition in 2016.

To learn more about Energy Optimizers, USA, visit their website at http://energyoptusa.com or call them at (937) 877-1919.

