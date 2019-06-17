PassFab Software Launches Revamped Website Design

NEW YORK, N.Y., June 17, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — PassFab today revamped its website design. The new design brings more intuitive and comfortable experience to users. PassFab has been highly praised by customers since its launch. The revamped PassFab website will serve users better.



As a password troubleshooting expert, PassFab provides comprehensive password solutions. If you are struggling to find passwords for Windows, Microsoft Account, PDF, Word, Excel, PPT, ZIP, RAR, etc., try PassFab. It’s easy to unlock your password with just one click, giving you easy, fast and professional experience.

“I forgot the password of my protected Excel. I was told to try PassFab,” said Jane Garcia, a user of PassFab software. “To my surprise, PassFab easily unlocked the password, which gave me such a relief, the data inside is so important for me. I am very grateful for such amazing software that makes my life beautiful again.”

Super Star Software in PassFab

PassFab Toolkit

Toolkit is a combination of several password tools. It not only supports unlocking all Windows passwords, but also supports all formats of MS (.doc, .docx, .xls, .xlsx, .ppt, .pptx). A one-stop product resolves most of the password retrieval problems with full functions.

PassFab 4WinKey

4WinKey features to unlock Microsoft account, local admin password on Windows 10/8.1/8/7/Vista/XP/Server without having to reformat or reinstall the system. 100% to restore all Windows user account passwords.

PassFab for Excel

Lost Excel protection password? This software will rescue you. It instantly restores or deletes passwords in Excel with GPU acceleration. It is very easy and simple to operate even for beginners, and the price is more favorable.

PassFab for WinRAR

Unlocking the password for WinRAR is also perfect. Any password-protected RAR archive can be unlocked regardless of the compression and encryption algorithms used.

Price and Availability

Toolkit for all features can be purchased at a discount price of $59.95. The cost of purchasing other sub-products is only $15.95 or $19.95.

Download and start to recover your lost password please visit: https://www.passfab.com/purchase.html

About PassFab Software

PassFab is a leading password recovery tools developer. It has developed a series of excellent password recovery software to help police agencies, state, local government agencies, IT and forensic professionals and tens of thousands business and private users solve their password problems. Information: https://www.passfab.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/passfab/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PassFab

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjSQ_XuegEnG7_aU6jDObfA

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/sZyqRRJcVrU

