Pavaso Leads Charity Effort Benefitting Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas at NEXT Mortgage Conference

EDMOND, Okla., Feb. 12, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NEXT Mortgage Events LLC, a creator of events for women mortgage executives, has announced that Pavaso, a mortgage industry leader in eClosing and consumer management technology solutions, led a charity effort that raised over $2,200 for Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas, at NEXT, the mortgage industry’s only technology-centric conference for women executives.



This fundraising event took place on January 18, 2018 during the post-session networking party at NEXT’s inaugural conference, which hosted nearly 200 women executives in mortgage lending.

Pavaso was the premier sponsor of the charity activity. Other participating companies included WeGoLook, an online platform for ordering on-site inspections; LoanScorecard, a provider of automated underwriting and loan pricing solutions; SimpleNexus, provider of mobile solutions that bring together mortgage loan originators, real estate professionals, and mortgage customers; Docutech, a provider of document, compliance and eClose technology for mortgage, home equity and consumer lending; and BombBomb, provider of an easy-to-use, low cost, video email system.

“We were extremely excited to participate in and sponsor such an impactful charitable organization, whose mission is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold,” said Nancy Pratt, Vice President of Partner Relations and Government Affairs at Pavaso. “It was an honor to help support, empower, and motivate these young girls to strive towards their goals and pursue the career of their dreams.”

“One of NEXT’s defining qualities is the meaningful experience we deliver — involving a charity activity is part of that,” said Molly Dowdy, co-founder of NEXT. “We’re so happy to have provided our attendees with the opportunity meet other accomplished mortgage executives while giving back.”

About NEXT Mortgage Events LLC:

NEXT Mortgage Events LLC is the creator of NEXT, the first bi-annual women’s mortgage technology conference and expo. NEXT features informational tech-focused talks, a fast-paced tech demonstration showcase, a product-focused exposition hall and well-organized networking events – all in a comfortable environment catering to the accomplished woman executive. NEXT’s inaugural event took place January 18-19, 2018 at the InterContinental Dallas. The second event will take place in June 2018.

For more information visit https://www.nextmortgageconference.com/, follow @NEXTmtgEvents or email [email protected]

# # #

*PHOTO for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0212s2p-pavaso-girlsinc-300dpi.jpg

*Photo Caption: Pictured: Aaron McKinley, Senior Business Development Manager at Pavaso, at Girls Incorporated of Metropolitan Dallas. Pavaso, a mortgage industry leader in eClosing and consumer management technology solutions, led a charity activity at NEXT, the mortgage technology conference for women, held January 18-19, 2018 in Dallas. Nearly 200 women executives participated, creating 100 school supply gift bags for Girls Inc. of Metro Dallas.

News Source: NEXT Mortgage Events LLC

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/pavaso-leads-charity-effort-benefitting-girls-inc-of-metropolitan-dallas-at-next-mortgage-conference/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.