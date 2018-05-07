PayForIt is Now PaySchools Central

PAYFORIT ONLINE PAYMENT GATEWAY IS NOW PAYSCHOOLS

Updated portal provides the same services for parents

PaySchools has upgraded our PayForIt Online Payment gateway for food service and school fees to their latest and greatest online payment product, PaySchools Central. While this transition is designed to be seamless, it is important for parents to note, if you are using Auto Replenishment for school lunches, the Auto Replenishment feature in PayForIt will not be activated in PaySchools Central until you login in for the first time at PaySchools Central. You can Login to your PaySchools Central Account by clicking the link below and using your PayForIt credentials. The permanent link and additional information are available using the Parents link above, and choosing Online Payments.