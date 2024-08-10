NEW CARLISLE- Penny Lane coffee shop is bringing back its popular Open Mic Night, featuring a full menu and extended hours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday nights.

The first Open Mic night was held on Friday, July 26.

“It was great,” Manager Klaudia Lowery said. “The owner’s mom was actually the opener for it; she was the first one to sing.”

“We serve a full menu as well, so everyone can come and still get dinner or still get coffee,” she said. “People can come listen to music, or if they just want to stop in and hear it for a little bit and get their dinner to go, they can do that as well.”

Lowery said Penny Lane provides microphones and PA equipment, and artists can sign up at the coffee shop or online through Facebook and Instagram.

“Anyone who wants to perform can either come in, and we have sign-up sheets by our register, or they can message us on Facebook, Instagram, or email us,” Lowery said.

“We also will do poetry,” she said. “We’re even open to more stand-up stuff or anything like that.”

Penny Lane previously hosted Open Mic Nights but was forced to stop in 2020 due to Covid.

“We used to do Open Mic in previous years,” Lowery said. “Now that Covid is gone, we’re able to get more people in here. We’re really excited to be open later for everybody.”

“We love getting connected with the community and hosting fun stuff,” she said. “We’re really excited about the Open Mic Night, and we might even do some Karaoke Nights too where anybody can just come and sing and have fun.”

Lowery said that in addition to Open Mic Night, Penny Lane will also be hosting reservation-only dinners in the fall. After we close at 6 p.m., people can call to reserve a table. We serve a six to seven-course meal; we normally have one for Christmas and one for Valentine's Day.”

The coffee shop will also stay open until 11 p.m. during the upcoming Heritage of Flight Festival.

“We just love hanging out with everybody,” she said. “We’re hoping to bring more life to the New Carlisle area. We love the new small businesses who are coming in.”