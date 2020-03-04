CAMP VERDE, Ariz., March 4, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation will host a concert of Irish and Scottish music by the Kilted Spirit band, with bagpiper Mike McKee, on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 210 Camp Lincoln Road, in Camp Verde.



Kilted Spirit has been entertaining audiences around Arizona for about 10 years with lively and rowdy renditions of Irish and Scottish music. Led by multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Colleen Collins, the band consists of vocals, acoustic and electric guitars, fiddle, Irish flute, tin whistle & bouzouki, fiddle, banjo, bass, and drums. Colleen is a classically trained guitarist with a powerful and expressive voice, a crisp guitar style, and impressive touring resume who has performed and taught guitar for many years.

Eily Hallagan on fiddle and vocals has been playing the violin since the age of nine, and has received a degree in both Music Performance and Theater Arts. She was chosen as one of the top violinists to play for Isaac Stern in celebration of his eightieth birthday. She performed for several years in orchestra and chamber ensembles. Specializing in Irish fiddle and folk music, she has a particular interest in cultural music and rich history of strings throughout the history of performance.

Chris Moreno, on bass, guitar and Irish bouzouki, is a classically trained guitarist who has studied with guitar virtuosos Christopher Parkening, Manual Barrueco, and David Tannenbaum. He has performed at Irish pubs across Arizona, though is versed in all styles of music from Spanish guitar to punk rock and bluegrass.

Jake Coash has been a drummer almost all his life, starting in the second grade. He obtained his music education degree from Ottawa University and has taught drums and band classes for 14 years. He has also performed for St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, the Arizona Broadway Theater, and various percussion groups. He brings to the band professional knowledge and a great sense of humor.

Complementing the Kilted Spirit will be Michael McKee performing several songs on bagpipes. Mike has over 25 years of playing experience. He is a member of the Mesa Caledonian Pipe Band and is an instructor and advisor for the Arizona Highlanders Pipe Band in Flagstaff, Arizona.

For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit the website at https://www.pecpaf.com/.

Tickets for children and students are always free. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Learn more about Kilted Spirit at: https://kiltedspirit.com/

Twitter: @EnglandCenter @KiltedSpirit

