COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., May 7, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Perkiomen Valley School District (PVSD) has selected the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform by Edupoint® Educational Systems for its K-12 student information management needs. The district’s Synergy solution will include Synergy Student Information System, Synergy Online Registration, and Synergy Special Education. PVSD serves over 5,500 students in the Philadelphia region.



With Synergy Education Platform, PVSD will get a comprehensive student data management ecosystem in which the SIS and all core student data management solutions talk to each other by design, sharing data in real time from a single database for a seamless user experience.

District leaders at PVSD became interested in Synergy after attending a demo at a neighboring school district. The SIS selection committee then evaluated Synergy against several other student information systems, involving as many as 60 participants from every stakeholder group. The committee selected Synergy from four finalists after a round of full-day demos.

Key considerations in Perkiomen Valley’s selection of Synergy included the platform’s overall flexibility, the ease of transition for special education, the robust suite of role-based mobile apps, and the partner relationship the district would have with Edupoint.

“From a technical perspective, a smooth implementation is critical, and the references we spoke to put my mind at ease about working with Edupoint,” said Karthik Ganesh, Chief Information Officer at Perkiomen Valley. “Our special education team is pleased because Edupoint will be doing the heavy lifting on moving our documents over. Synergy will also help us improve our scheduling efficiency to recoup a significant amount of time for our scheduling staff, and we’ll have the ability to provide real-time information to families through the parent portal.”

“Perkiomen Valley School District can be expected to see many improvements with their migration to Synergy,” said Bob Weathers, Founder and CEO of Edupoint, “from extensive Google integration in the gradebook to greater overall efficiency and ease of use. We are pleased to have PVSD come on board and look forward to continuing to serve additional districts in Pennsylvania.”

Learn more about the Synergy Education Platform at: https://www.edupoint.com/Products/Synergy-Education-Platform

About Edupoint Educational Systems

For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work, with seamlessly integrated student information management, learning management, MTSS, assessment, special education management, and analytics. Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give all stakeholders access to the tools they need when and where they need them. Thousands of schools nationwide choose the Synergy Education Platform to support 4.5 million students in 21 states.

Learn more at: https://www.edupoint.com/.

*PHOTO: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0430s2p-edupoint-sis-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Edupoint Educational Systems

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/perkiomen-valley-school-district-in-pa-selects-synergy-education-platform/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.