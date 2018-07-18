PET Imaging Institute of South Florida Increases its Presence in Fort Lauderdale by Opening a New Dedicated PET/CT Facility

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 18, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — PET Imaging Institute of South Florida (PIISF), a leader in the PET/CT Medical Imaging Market, announced today that they will be opening a new, dedicated, 2800 sq. ft. PET/CT facility in Fort Lauderdale. PIISF has experienced rapid growth and an expanding patient base across Broward County, creating the need to open a new facility in this underserved area.



The new facility will be located in the brand new Cypress Creek Medical Pavilion, a Class-A Outpatient Medical Office building located at 2122 W. Cypress Creek Road in Fort Lauderdale.

PET Imaging Institute is the only dedicated PET/CT facility in the Fort Lauderdale area equipped with the latest state-of-the-art General Electric Discovery IQ PET/CT scanner, which offers superior PET/CT image quality, shorter scan times and lower radiation exposure for patients.

Now with locations in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Pembroke Pines, patients can be assured they can visit a facility that is convenient for them.

“Our goal is to connect the latest advances in medical technology to the people who need it most,” said Dr. Barry Charnick, Medical Director of the new Fort Lauderdale facility. “We are therefore excited to now offer our brand of high quality medical services to the local North Broward and Palm Beach communities.”

The location and hours of operation for the new facility are:

Location: Cypress Creek Medical Pavilion – 2122 W. Cypress Creek Road, Suite 210, Fort Lauderdale, FL. (954) 981-6668.

Directions: https://www.petimagingflorida.com/fort-lauderdale

Days/Hours: Open Monday – Saturday with flexible hours.

About PET Imaging Institute of South Florida:

PET Imaging Institute of South Florida has been providing PET/CT services in South Florida since 2000. Over 50,000 patient exams have been interpreted by Broward County’s leading PET/CT imaging specialists.

More information: https://www.petimagingflorida.com/.

