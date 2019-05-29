Pet King Brands Implements an Authorized Seller Brand Partner Program for Distribution Channels

WESTMONT, Ill., May 29, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pet health products company, Pet King Brands. Inc. – the maker of veterinarian-recommended brands ZYMOX® Dermatology and Oratene® Brushless Oral Care – has implemented an Authorized Seller (“Brand Partner”) Program.



The Authorized Seller (“Brand Partner”) Program will protect Pet King Brands’ distribution channels, the integrity of its brands and the quality of its products through the removal of unauthorized sellers, as well as unauthorized distributors of its enzyme-based topical dermatological products for problematic ears and skin; and gentle, non-drying brushless oral care products for pets in need of everyday dental care.

“At Pet King Brands, Inc., we are committed to providing the best experience for both our customers and consumers of our products,” said Pamela K. Bosco, Founder and President. “However, due to unauthorized sellers and the potential for counterfeit products on the marketplace, we have implemented our Authorized Seller/Brand Partner Program to ensure the highest-quality customer experience going forward.”

In addition, Pet King Brands has revised its MAP Policy, which contains more robust violation affects and subsequent enforcement actions. It has enlisted a MAP monitoring and unauthorized seller enforcement software tool to further its investment in regulating all channels to authorized Resellers.

“We understand the impact that an unregulated MAP environment creates for every good-standing Reseller,” said Bosco. “That is why we are committed to taking swift action against MAP violators and cleaning up the unauthorized sale of goods online.”

Pet King Brands worked with the law firm of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP to develop its Authorized Seller (“Brand Partner”) Program that went into effect on May 15, 2019.

ZYMOX and Oratene products are available at veterinary clinics and pet specialty stores nationwide and through online retailers.

About Pet King Brands, Inc.:

Pet King Brands is led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX® to the veterinary world in 1998. Based on years of research, she knew she had a product that was going to change the way people managed pet ear infections. Pet King Brands’ patented LP3 Enzyme System is used in the most complete and complex enzymatic dermatology and oral care products available on the market for both small and large animals.

Its ZYMOX Dermatology products remain a stark contrast to other products on the market, offering effective solutions that are easy to use, free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics, and made in the United States. In addition to its skin topicals, Pet King Brands’ product family includes ear care products, brushless oral care products, shampoos and conditioning rinses.

The ZYMOX and Oratene® lines represent true advances in the field of veterinary healthcare. Bosco owes her discovery to her brother, Michael Pellico, the bioscientist credited with adapting an enzyme technology used in a Dry Mouth product line used by dentists and making it safe for use in animals. Pet King Brands’ unwavering commitment to the well-being of animals is the reason they take such great pride in delivering high-quality products that are safe as well as effective. ZYMOX and Oratene are available through veterinarians and select retailers.

