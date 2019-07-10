Peter Grandich and Company Teams with Major CPA Firm

SPRING LAKE, N.J., July 10, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Trinity Financial, Sports & Entertainment Management Company, a division of Peter Grandich and Company, announced today that it has teamed with the Sports & Entertainment Division of one of the largest CPA firms in the Tri-State Region, WithumSmith+Brown, PC (“Withum”).



“Over the years, we have undergone numerous discussions with a variety of professionals who were seeking to work with us and our team of professional athlete clientele at Peter Grandich and Company,” said Peter Grandich, Managing Member of Peter Grandich and Company. “We believe WithumSmith+Brown brings the most talent and experience by far, and we are very much looking forward to enhancing our services with them working side-by-side with us.”

Established in 1974, Withum’s three founders had a single idea to build a place where individuality and culture resonates equally alongside integrity and business acumen. The idea grew into a formidable team of professionals, and Withum is now a nationally ranked Top 25 Firm that provides innovative tools and solutions that help clients address their advisory, tax and accounting needs. Withum has 11 corporate offices in the United States, along with a presence in Grand Cayman Island.

“Peter Grandich has clearly shown to be among the most respected financial people working within the professional sports team and athlete community in the areas we serve,” said Ken Hicks, Head of Withum’s Sports & Entertainment Services Group. “I truly believe our services will greatly complement one another, and we eagerly look forward to a long and mutually rewarding relationship.”

Find out more information about the Sports & Entertainment Division of Withum by visiting them online – https://www.withum.com/industry/sports-and-entertainment/.

To hear more about Peter Grandich and Company, visit us at PeterGrandich.com, or you can call (732) 642-3992 to schedule a consultation today.

ABOUT PETER GRANDICH AND COMPANY:

Peter Grandich and Company provides business, retirement and estate planning services to individuals, business owners and professional athletes. Through a strategic alliance with York-Jersey Underwriters, the company offers professional advice and risk management services to business and personal insurance clients. Additionally, the company boasts an impressive Advisory Board that includes the likes of New York Jets great Joe Klecko, former U.S. Women’s National Team captain Christie Pearce Rampone, former New York Ranger Nick Fotiu, three-time Stanley Cup winner Ken Daneyko, Super Bowl champion David Tyree and former NFL quarterback Ray Lucas. Learn more: http://petergrandich.com/

ABOUT WITHUM:

Withum is a national top-ranking public accounting firm providing advisory, tax and audit services to businesses and individuals on a local-to-global scale. Headquartered in Princeton, N.J., the firm has locations in major financial centers including New York City; Boston, MA; Philadelphia, PA; Washington, DC.; and Orlando, FL. Withum also is an independent member of HLB, the global advisory and accounting network.

