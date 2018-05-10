Phil Laren of MCT to Speak on MSR Liquidity Challenges Panel Session at MBA National Secondary Conference

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 10, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT), a leading mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing software firm, announced that its Director of MSR Services, Phil Laren, will be speaking on a panel at the MBA National Secondary Market Conference & Expo held on May 21 at the New York Marriott Marquis.



The panel will cover the different problems trending with Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR) liquidity in today’s constantly changing secondary marketing environment, and offer sound business solutions for lenders to more effectively operate during uncertain times.

Session Title:

Managing the Challenges of MSR Liquidity

About the Session:

Regulatory and market events continue to present challenges for the liquidity of Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSRs). In this session, experts discuss the state of the MSR market and opportunities to successfully navigate any changes that lie ahead.

Session Information:

Date: Monday, May 21, 2018

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT

Location: New York Marriott Marquis, SoHo Complex, 7th Floor

Moderator:

Chis Whalen, Whalen Global Adviser

Speakers:

Phil Laren, Director, MSR Services, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT)

Charles Clark, Jr., SVP, Director, Warehouse Finance, EverBank

Mark S. Garland, Executive Vice President, Analytics, MountainView Financial Solutions

Seth D. Sprague, CMB, Executive Vice President, Phoenix Capital, Inc.

About MCT Speaker Phil Laren:

Mr. Laren is as a service group leader on MCT’s management team, focused on managing and expanding the company’s MSR Services. MCT’s mortgage servicing software, the Desktop Servicing Model, was created by industry veteran Phil Laren. Mr. Laren has 29 years of experience in capital markets, predominantly in servicing. He is experienced in all aspects of servicing, modeling, pricing, trading, negotiating, hedging, risk analysis, accounting analysis and operations. Mr. Laren is also very experienced in building teams and managing traders and analysts (mostly Ph.Ds and MBAs who speak more Math than English). Mr. Laren holds advanced degrees in statistics and econometrics.

About MCT:

Founded in 2001, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) has grown from a boutique mortgage pipeline hedging firm into the industry’s leading provider of fully-integrated capital markets services and technology. MCT offers an array of best-in-class services and software covering mortgage pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales, outsourced lock desk solutions, MSR portfolio valuations, business intelligence analytics, mark to market services, and an award-winning comprehensive capital markets software platform called MCTlive! MCT supports independent mortgage bankers, depositories, credit unions, warehouse lenders, and correspondent investors of all sizes.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, MCT also has offices in Philadelphia, Santa Rosa, Los Angeles and Dallas. MCT is well known for its team of capital markets experts and senior traders who continue to provide the boutique-style hands-on engagement clients love.

For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.

