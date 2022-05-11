For those who are photo savvy and love to find new and unique spots to take the perfect pictures, Miami County has plenty of backdrops to choose from. Be sure to check out these backdrops for your next photo inspiration.

Downtown Troy has some fabulous murals that make for a perfect backdrop. A mural located at Prouty Plaza using different colors and shapes makes for a fun and funky background. The mural in the parking lot of the Troy Rec portrays a black and white image of a canal boat with downtown scenery.

On the corner of East High and North Main in downtown Piqua, you’ll find a tall mural showcasing the Miami and Erie Canal as well as early settlers of Piqua. Stand on Veterans Memorial Way to get the right angle to include the entire mural in your photo.

Grab an ice cream and take a cute photo sitting on the bench in front of the Gem City Ice Cream mural. Located on the corner of North Second and East Main in downtown Tipp City, this mural is a classic photo spot. Or walk a block down to the Alleyway connecting Coldwater Café and the Tipp City Public Library to see the town’s newest mural. Immerse yourself in the art as you stand for the “I” in Tipp. This mural was completed in fall of 2020 by Tipp City native Atalie Gagnet.

