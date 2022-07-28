Warm weather and sunshine, summertime is here! What better way to celebrate the season than a picnic or a meal on the patio at one of Miami County’s many spots.

Covington-

Boscoe’s in Covington has a great patio for you to enjoy some doggone good food. Looking for a picnic spot? School House Park is coming soon! Follow along here for updates on the new things coming to the Village of Covington.

Piqua-

Fountain Park and Hance Pavilion are great for picnics, with plenty of green space as well as picnic tables and shelters. The parks also have grills for you to use while enjoying your picnic.

Coming soon to Piqua is the second location of Crooked Handle Brewery. The brewery is located downtown in the former Piqua Granite and Marble Company, with plans to have a patio for you to enjoy. Right down the street is The Scottish Thistle, another great restaurant with outdoor dining right down the street from

Tipp City-

Located just east of downtown Tipp City, Kyle Park has benches and picnic tables for you to enjoy plus the park has easy access to the bike path.

Enjoy patio dining in the ally-way at Coldwater Cafe and at a new Pizza place, coming soon to downtown Tipp City. Frida’s Mexican Kitchen & Bar also has a patio for you to enjoy your dinner on.

Troy-

Troy has a variety of different picnic and outdoor dining options for you to enjoy. Prouty Plaza in downtown offers plenty of green space to set up blankets as well as tables for you to picnic on. Troy City Park also has plenty of green space for picnic blankets but also offers many shelters with picnic tables. Bring a blanket or chairs and enjoy a picnic by the river at Treasure Island.

With a plethora of porches and patios, Troy is the place to be for outdoor dining. Some examples include Agave & Rye, The Caroline, La Fiesta, Moeller Brew Barn, La Catrina, Smith’s Boathouse, El Sombrero, Haren’s Market, Bakehouse, and more!

West Milton-

Community Park in West Milton is a great place to picnic and spend time outdoors. Clarks Pizza has a patio for you to enjoy your pizza on.

Miami County Parks–

The parks district has two parks with picnic shelters, Garbry Big Woods Reserve and Stillwater Prairie Reserve. Shelters are first come first serve unless reserved and open daily from 8am-sunset. Stillwater Prairie has one picnic shelter, the Big Blue Stem Shelter. Garbry Big Woods has 3, Buckeye, Bur Oak, and Maple Sugar Shelters. These shelters are great for a post-hike picnic!

Courthouse Plaza-

Friday lunch is made better with music! Pack or pick up lunch and bring it to the Miami County Courthouse Plaza for lunch and a show. Concerts will continue throughout the summer on Fridays from 11:30am-1:00pm. Keep updated on who’s performing and other information here.

Get outside and enjoy a great meal from local restaurants on a porch or get it to go and explore a new picnic spot.

The post Picnic Spots & Outdoor Dining appeared first on Home Grown Great.