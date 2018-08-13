Pinehurst Surgical Clinic Calls for Expansion of Affordable Medical Access in Richmond County Area

PINEHURST, N.C., Aug. 13, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pinehurst Surgical Clinic (PSC) has served Richmond County and its surrounding areas since 1946 as a reliable and trustworthy provider of affordable surgical services. Offering a number of medical services, from a Urological Surgical Center and a Women’s Care Center, Pinehurst Surgical Center has proved itself a valuable and necessary surgical resource in Richmond County.



“North Carolina is ranked as one of the lowest states in the nation when it comes to affordable healthcare. Pinehurst Surgical Clinic intends to be a catalyst of change by offering Richmond County a new approach to healthcare, we want to make it more accessible, affordable and trustworthy for this small community,” said Robert J. Chamberlain, M.D, President of Pinehurst Surgical.

As an active member of the Richmond County community, PSC has witnessed a growing and increasingly urgent need for expanded medical access in the Richmond County Area. With the consolidation of two hospital providers in the area in recent years (FirstHealth Moore Regional-Richmond and Sandhills Regional Medical Center), residents have seen their options for surgical care greatly diminished.

More residents than ever are having to travel farther for simple outpatient surgical care. In 2015, 1,164 residents of Richmond County traveled out of the county to get a surgery. In 2018 however, 1,747 left the county for comparable procedures.

With a difference of 583 surgeries in a year, it’s not only talking about convenience of care for the patients themselves but revenue for the county as well. Increased access to healthcare in Richmond County means PSC can bring jobs back to rural communities while lowering healthcare costs and increasing the quality of care overall, which are two of the main factors that American enterprises look for in their selection process when opening new facilities.

“Clinics like Pinehurst Surgical Clinic are the pillars of high quality low cost healthcare for the future, not just for rural communities but for any area looking to succeed,” said David Grantham, M.D., Medical Director of Pinehurst Surgical.

Patients able to choose care through outpatient surgical clinic like PSC pay significantly lower out-of-pocket costs than patients who go through a hospital setting for their surgical care. It costs Medicare just 53 percent of the amount paid to hospital outpatient departments for the procedure as in a setting like PSC. That amounts to real-life savings for patients, as much as $400 for one procedure in some cases. These savings don’t even take into the account the saved cost of travel. Traveling out of Richmond County for outpatient surgery often involves more than an hour-and-a-half roundtrip of driving or transit which can be a hardship for patients, particularly when multiple visits are required for pre- and post-op care.

The need for increased medical access in Richmond County is clear and urgent. By increasing their reach in Richmond County, Pinehurst Surgical Clinic can lower healthcare costs and improve quality of life in the community they’ve been proud to be a part of for over 70 years.

Pinehurst Surgical, in Pinehurst, North Carolina, has been providing quality healthcare for more than 70 years. In addition to the main clinic in Pinehurst, the clinic also operates five satellite locations with First Health of the Carolinas and Scotland Healthcare, serving a six county primary care region. Forty-two physicians make Pinehurst Surgical, a multi-specialty group offering a range of services, including a Women’s Care Center, general and bariatrics, vascular, orthopedic and joint replacement, ear, nose, throat, facial plastic, mohs surgery and urologic surgeries.

In partnership with Pinehurst Medical, Pinehurst Surgical provides access to over 100 physicians, forming one of the largest accountable care organizations in the surrounding six counties.

