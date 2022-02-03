Plan a romantic weekend getaway in Miami County. With Valentine’s Day around the corner,

reserve a table at some of our upscale restaurants and local wineries.

With plenty of entertainment options, Miami County is considered a place for everyone who

enjoys culture, art, great food, and fun adventures. While we share a lot about our down-home,

casual community, our fine-dining establishments are equally deserving of the spotlight.

With a variety of options to choose from, we’ve listed a few romantic spots to add to your bucket

list during your next visit. These restaurants and wineries are perfect for celebrating Valentine’s

Day, a honeymoon, or just a romantic getaway.

Upscale Wineries and Restaurants in Miami County

Old Mason Winery & Vineyard



Enjoy a romantic wine-tasting flight at Old Mason Winery & Vineyard with your sweetheart. Not

only do they have an excellent selection of dry to sweet wines, but they also host musical

events throughout the year.

Family-owned and operated since 2013, the Clark family puts a lot of love and careful attention

into each wine.

When weather permits, the winery offers 1- and 2-ounce five-wine tasting flights on the back

patio. Old Mason Winery also has a comfy wine loft and cozy fireplace tasting area open daily.

Bring your sweetheart, learn about wine, and expand your knowledge in a friendly and

welcoming environment. For tasting times, call (937) 698-1122.

Indian Creek Distillery





Indian Creek Distillery is a small artisan farm distillery featuring handcrafted frontier whiskeys,

made with local corn and rye.

This is the perfect activity for those who love getting a glimpse of history, learning something

new, and sharing the moment with someone special…and a little whiskey.

Guests learn about the story of the property, take a distillery tour, and enjoy a flight tasting.

Don’t forget to stop by the gift shop! With a variety of products from local small businesses in the

area, including unique gift items, delicious StillHouse Maple Syrup, StillHouse Bourbon-Infused

Honey, and more, you can find the perfect gift for your sweetheart.

The Caroline



The Caroline offers a unique dining experience in an upscale but comfortable setting, serving

classic American fare in Troy, Ohio.

As a fine-dining destination, the menu features a variety of dishes such as seared ahi tuna, crab

cakes, and shrimp cocktail. In addition, the restaurant also offers more casual menu options

such as pork chops, sandwiches, burgers, and salads.

For Valentine’s Day, treat your date to a special Valentine’s Dinner on Friday, February 11th, and

Saturday, February 12th from 4 – 9 pm.

This celebration features a special menu with options including crab cakes, pork egg rolls, and

shrimp bisque for appetizers. With prime rib, glazed salmon, Jumbo sea scallop linguine, or

chicken ravioli for entree options.

Don’t forget to save room for dessert with a slice of triple chocolate cake or carrot cake to share.

Call (937) 552-7676 to make your reservation today.

Coldwater Cafe



Coldwater Cafe in Tipp City is a perfect romantic destination for a memorable meal. Enjoy a

variety of signature dishes for lunch or dinner, like the tender Scottish salmon or the filet.

The dinner menu features lobster crab cakes, classic wedge salad, lamb chops, scallops, pasta,

and more. Coldwater Cafe offers gluten-free and vegetarian options as well.

The signature dessert is a hefty slice of carrot cake that weighs in at over a pound… perfect size

for sharing!

Smith’s Boathouse



If you’re looking for a great meal in a romantic destination, look no further than Smith’s

Boathouse. Smith’s Boathouse is located in Troy’s Treasure Island Park, right on the banks of

the Great Miami River.

Smith’s Boathouse is well-known for its fresh seafood, superior steaks, and seasonal

ingredients. Each dish is created with exceptional attention to detail, perfectly seasoned, and

beautifully plated.

Favorites include jumbo sea scallops served with sautéed greens, bacon marmalade and

ginger-honey glaze, charbroiled Norwegian salmon filet, and a classic fish and chips dish served

with fries and a unique caper-dill tartar sauce.

The extensive menu also features a variety of options besides seafood, including pasta, steaks,

chicken, and salads. Other popular choices are a pecorino crusted chicken parmesan, filet

mignon, and a char broil flank steak served with Meyer lemon risotto.

3 Joe’s Pizzeria and Trattoria





For a classic romantic dinner, go Italian! 3 Joe’s Pizzeria is a long-time staple in Piqua. For more

than 50 years, the Williamson family has been dishing out great pizza, pasta, and sandwiches to

the Piqua community.

Enjoy pasta classics like Spaghetti with Meatballs, Fettuccine Alfredo, or Cacio e Pepe for a

vegetarian meal. If splitting a pie is more your style, try traditional or Neapolitan-style pizzas with

a variety of different toppings.

With more than 30 menu items, we are sure you and your sweetheart will find something

delicious to enjoy together.

Make reservations for date night, or enjoy a night in with delivery!

Basil’s On Market





Basil’s on Market serves elevated comfort food in a casual atmosphere. Inspired by the idea of

fresh, local ingredients, Chef Todd Uhlir and Jeffrey Finklestein have opened up three locations

in Beavercreek, Dayton, and Troy, Ohio.

The menu features casual classics like deviled eggs and baby back ribs, but also offers options

perfect for special occasions like Basil’s Signature Fries, seasoned with Truffle oil or the Lobster

Mac and Cheese.

The menu also includes items like tacos, short ribs, steak, and pasta dishes.

Don’t forget to peruse their extensive bourbon, wine, beer, and cocktail list with plenty of options

to choose from.

End dinner on a sweet note by sharing a classic Creme Brulee, a slice of chocolate fudge cake,

or cheesecake.

