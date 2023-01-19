One of the most important decisions you will make when planning your wedding is choosing the perfect venue. From rustic barns to grand ballrooms, there are so many different wedding venues to choose from in Miami County. But with all the options, how do you know which is right for you?

In this guide, we’ll explore just a handful of unique wedding venues here in Miami County. With the proper research and preparation, you’ll surely find the perfect place to host your special day.

Heritage Hall in Lost Creek Reserve

Troy, Ohio

Website

If you are looking for a new, fresh wedding venue, Heritage Hall in Lost Creek Reserve is it! Heritage Hall is located on 457 acres at Lost Creek Reserve park. The winding nature trails, farm fields, and woodlands create a secluded, intimate, and unique space.

As the vision for Heritage Hall began, the purpose was to create a space that combines rustic charm with modern technology where people could celebrate and gather together.

Beautiful, exposed wooden timbers and vaulted ceilings provide a spacious yet intimate setting for tying the knot. The building can accommodate 150 people in banquet-style seating or up to 250 people for other entertainment purposes. Additionally, the front porch is a great way to provide more space and a dancing room! This venue is ideal for those who wish to create a sophisticated and intimate setting for their big day.

Hayner Cultural Center



Troy, Ohio

Website

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is a stunning 1914 Romanesque mansion turned community arts center.

This beautifully maintained and restored historic mansion mirrors the gracious living of another era. Weddings and celebrations held at this facility will reflect refined taste and culture!

The courtyard makes a picture-perfect backdrop for a beautiful wedding, and photos inside the victorian-era home will make for incredible memories!

The Round Barn



Piqua, Ohio

Website

Built around 1880, the Round Barn is a historic octagon barn in Piqua, Ohio. The open-span layout means no posts or lofts to get in the way of your celebration!

The Round Barn can comfortably seat 300 people for any wedding, and the property provides everything you need! The grounds, barn, restrooms, tables and chairs, parking, trash service, and bartenders are all provided. Additionally, you can choose vendors, or they can do the heavy lifting for you.

This venue would be ideal for a bride and groom who wish to enjoy the day without all of the decision-making.

Canyon Run Ranch



Pleasant Hill, Ohio

Website

A sustainable outdoor destination wedding venue for those who value the natural beauty of Ohio’s wooded hills and sparkling waterways! Canyon Run Ranch is perfect for outdoor lovers searching for a magical wedding!

Experience the beauty of the shady forest on the ridge, get photos beside the creek above the waterfalls, and celebrate with guests under thousands of twinkle lights – all powered by solar energy. It’s the perfect setting for your eco-friendly, green wedding celebration.

Cedar Springs Pavilion



Tipp City, Ohio

Website

Where elegance meets nature! Cedar Springs Pavilion was established in 2011 by Lisa Brannon, an Ohio native and avid conservationist. Lisa transformed 17 acres of land into a refuge for nature’s endangered species, including her passion for the Monarch Butterfly. As an event planner, the marriage between Lisa’s love for nature and people made sense.

Now, couples can celebrate their new lives together amongst some of the most beautiful scenery. The Tuscan-style open-air pavilion is a beautiful ceremony setting. There are many fantastic photo ops around the property, such as the flower gardens, lush greenery, wildflower meadows, butterfly house, Tuscan pergolas, waterfalls, woodland area, and more.

Timeless Events at High Acre Farm



Piqua, OH

Website

Owners Jodi and Greg Stephens have re-imagined High Acre Farm in Piqua as Timeless Events, a venue sporting a large banquet facility along with rolling acres of mature trees and a lake. This exclusive venue is most well-known for its vine-covered steepled chapel and lakeside views.

When choosing a wedding venue, there are definitely many options available. Whether you choose an outdoor or indoor space, a cozy chapel, or a rustic barn – the decision is yours. With so many beautiful venues to pick from, it’s easy to find one that will make your wedding day unforgettable!

There are so many great spaces to have your big day in Miami County, please click HERE for more options.

The post Planning a Wedding? Here are 6 Unique Wedding Venues in Miami County! appeared first on Home Grown Great.