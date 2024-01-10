One of the most important decisions you will make when planning your wedding is choosing the perfect venue. From rustic barns to grand ballrooms, there are so many different wedding venues to choose from in Miami County. But with all the options, how do you know which is right for you?

In this guide, we’ll explore just a handful of new and unique wedding venues here in Miami County. With the proper research and preparation, you’ll surely find the perfect place to host your special day.

The 1833- Troy

Located a block away from the square, this newly renovated church was built in 1833, hence the name, and is known as the oldest church building in Troy, Ohio! Today it is a venue for weddings, receptions, events, and more. The 1833 can hold up to 100 people, making it the perfect place for your intimate wedding. Schedule your tour today!

Owners Jodi and Greg Stephens have re-imagined High Acre Farm in Piqua as Timeless Events, a venue sporting a large banquet facility along with rolling acres of mature trees and a lake. This exclusive venue is most well-known for its vine-covered steepled chapel and lakeside views.

Where elegance meets nature! Couples can celebrate their new lives together amongst some of the most beautiful scenery. The Tuscan-style open-air pavilion is a beautiful ceremony setting. There are many fantastic photo ops around the property, such as the flower gardens, lush greenery, wildflower meadows, butterfly house, Tuscan pergolas, waterfalls, woodland area, and more.

Heritage Hall is located on 457 acres at Lost Creek Reserve park. The winding nature trails, farm fields, and woodlands create a secluded, intimate, and unique space. Beautiful, exposed wooden timbers and vaulted ceilings provide a spacious yet intimate setting for tying the knot. The building can accommodate 150 people in banquet-style seating or up to 250 people for other entertainment purposes. Additionally, the front porch is a great way to provide more space and a dancing room! This venue is ideal for those who wish to create a sophisticated and intimate setting for their big day.

A sustainable outdoor destination wedding venue for those who value the natural beauty of Ohio’s wooded hills and sparkling waterways! Experience the beauty of the shady forest on the ridge, get photos beside the creek above the waterfalls, and celebrate with guests under thousands of twinkle lights – all powered by solar energy. Canyon Run Ranch is perfect for outdoor lovers searching for a magical wedding!

When choosing a wedding venue, there are definitely many options available. Whether you choose an outdoor or indoor space, a cozy chapel, or a rustic barn – the decision is yours. With so many beautiful venues to pick from, it’s easy to find one that will make your wedding day unforgettable!

There are so many great spaces to have your big day in Miami County, please click HERE for more options.

