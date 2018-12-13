Ponte Vedra Beach Realtor Kim Martin-Fisher Announces Magnificent 210-feet of Intracoastal Waterfront Estate

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Dec. 13, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kim Martin-Fisher has announced an impressive Intracoastal Waterfront Estate offered for $3,925 million. It’s a life well spent when it’s done on the shores of one of the most fascinating connections of bays, rivers, and lagoons in all of the United States. Perfectly positioned on a magnificent 210-feet waterfront estate this concrete 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom, two half bathroom mansion with 4.5 garage and porte-cochere delivers 9,489 sq. ft of opulence and grandeur.



More information on 121 Bristol Place can be found at: https://www.kmfandjmf.com/properties/mls-912388-121-bristol-pl-ponte-vedra-beach-florida-32082/

Exuding a grace and charm of a bygone era, the lavish interiors are rivalled only by the dramatic water views which extend throughout this extravagant abode. Designed to maximize these stunning vistas you’ll be left breathless from the moment you arrive and enter to a wall of windows which frames the pristine ICW backdrop. Every room is showcased by spectacular outdoor scenery sure to leave you in awe no matter where you are in this property of distinction.

The truly uncompromising state-of-the-art kitchen is a dream come true for the serious cook featuring a 60-inch Viking gas range with 6 burners, Subzero refrigerator, 2 Miele dishwashers, custom cabinetry, two granite islands, and a Butler’s Pantry. This light-filled area is adorned with windows and doors to ensure a connection with mother nature’s handiwork and beyond. An elegant dining room delivers a hidden, temperature-controlled wine cellar while a decadent formal living room, set under a soaring inlaid timber ceiling, features floor to ceiling windows and a stone gas fireplace.

Phenomenal wraparound views await from the cozy family room with intricate coffered ceiling and yet another fireplace. You’ll also find another stunning example of use of the finest materials used to create unparalleled detailed craftsmanship in the first-floor executive office. Other impressive unique home features showcasing how no expense was spared include the impressive second-floor gym, deluxe theater room, a spacious game room, and the massive first floor master suite. You’ll relish waking up to the breathtaking views, easing into the day in the sophisticated sitting area and morning kitchen, or soaking in the marble en suite master bath which sets a new standard in splendor.

Expect to be tempted outdoors often where the sprawling manicured grounds meet the mighty Intracoastal Waterway. Boating enthusiasts will adore the deeded 60 ft. boat slip just steps from the front door, giving you and your lucky guests access to an iconic stretch of water to indulge your boating passions. Upon your return the screened lanai awaits to soak up the ambience of the incomparable majestic beauty. Complete with a summer kitchen and a pool/spa area which is befitting of the finest 6-star resorts of the world, this tantalizing space is set against the backdrop of wide water views and towering, mature palm trees.

Visitors can enjoy privacy and retreat to the attached guest home with kitchen and spectacular water views. 121 Bristol Place is housed within a gated residential community, resplendent with sporting fields, club facilities, bike paths, nature trails, and more all just moments from exclusive beaches.

This grand property is legendary in the local community for its Christmas tree charity fundraising. The owners have traveled the world and amassed a unique collection of bulbs, trees, and deluxe decorations sourced from The White House, Disney, handcrafted German baubles, Radko Russian Santa’s and more to benefit the Netsanet Ministries in Ethiopia. Just recently on December 6th, the owners of 121 Bristol Place opened their gorgeous home to guests for wine, heavy hors d’oeuvres, dessert and a silent auction to admire 23 beautifully decorated trees. All revenue raised by tickets, donations, auction proceeds, and ornament sales were matched by an anonymous donor for the benefit of the special needs orphans and abandoned children in Ethiopia.

President’s Premier Agent award winner, Kim Martin-Fisher, is not only listed in the top 1-percent Coldwell Banker Agents worldwide, but she is also Ponte Vedra Beach’s #1 Selling Agent with a whopping 105 million in sales for 2018 YTD. She is known for her unparalleled real estate marketing expertise and for her excellent professionalism providing top customer service. Kim is constantly on the forefront of implementing cutting edge strategies to get her client’s listings mass exposure.

To find out more about the opportunity to own Ponte Vedra Beach’s most luxurious home, please view Kim Martin-Fisher’s video of the property at: http://www.121BristolPlace.com

