LONDON, U.K., Nov. 7, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — If you are a budding entrepreneur looking for start-up funds your only option could be family and friends, crowdfunding or maybe just maybe if you are accepted, an appearance on Shark Tank or Dragon’s Den. Graham Jules, founder and CEO of Pop Up World is familiar with the plight of the underdog and small business owner.



*PHOTO CAPTION: Pop Up World’s Investor Connector aims to steer entrepreneurs away from the “Sharks” and “Dragons” (Shark Pic by Mali Maeder – Plexels).

In 2014 he battled with media giants Marvel and DC Entertainments over the trade mark “Superheroes” due to the title of his start-up manual “Business Zero To Superhero.” Amazingly, after a two-and-a-half-year legal battle, he won.

Following on from that success Jules has launched an alternative to the well-loved entrepreneurial TV programmes, an app called Investor Connector.

Jules says, “The problem is, despite crowdfunding and programmes like Dragon’s Den, funding is still hard to come by for many start-ups. Investor Connector is like a Tinder for Investors! Start-ups get to post their pitch decks online and investors use criteria they set to download or ‘like’ the proposals. If an investor downloads a pitch deck the start-up can contact the investor and begin a dialogue. Investors can swipe or scroll on their mobile or desktop.”

The platform boasts 800+ venture capital and angel investment networks. Jules adds, “It’s important to note that we do not get involved in any deals or take any commission. We simply act as a ‘dating site’ for start-ups and potential investors.”

So how does Investor Connector compare to crowdfunding where multiple investors or the “crowd” invest in a start-up venture? Jules replies, “Investor Connector is different. Crowdfunding aims to receive multiple micro-investments and if the start-up’s target is reached the venture is funded. With Investor Connector we are looking to match start-ups with firms that can fund your business in its entirety, so no middle man or multiple shareholders or success fees here.”

It’s a well-known statistic that 90% of start-ups fail, one of the key reasons stated for that failure is often lack of funding.

Jules comments, “Yes, it’s a sad statistic but ironically there have never been so many opportunities for start-ups. The problem is one of visibility. If you can’t get your start-up under the nose of the right investment firm, it’s tough. Raising funds is a full-time job in itself, Investor Connector aims to lighten that load.”

So, if you are a new business wary of being bitten by the Dragon’s or Sharks, Pop Up World’s Investor Connector may be an option to investigate.

