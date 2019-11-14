PORT ARANSAS, Texas, Nov. 14, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Port Aransas Realty announces the sales launch of new coastal homes in Mercer Village at Old Town. Located at 315 Oleander, Mercer Village is a boutique residential development of three-bedroom, affordably priced homes conveniently located in the heart of Port Aransas and within walking distance of many popular shops, restaurants and venues. The homes will be completed and ready for enjoyment Spring/Summer 2020.



Austin-based builder David LeBoeuf, President of MVC Development, has a proven track record with building over 13,000 homes in Texas and is pleased to enter the Port Aransas market.

“This is the first of many Port Aransas developments for us. We’re here to stay,” said LeBoeuf. Mercer Village homes are being constructed to the strictest standards, using the latest building codes and elevated foundations. The homes feature vaulted ceilings, island kitchens and include full appliance packages.

Mercer Village at Old Town features a community swimming pool and palapa and is located within walking distance to the city marina and numerous shops and restaurants. Homes will be well suited as investment properties with vacation rental income opportunities and low HOA fees.

“Our clients are looking to invest their money in a second home that is close enough to use for weekend getaways to make lifelong memories with family and loved ones,” said company Broker, Keith McMullin.

To learn more visit: https://www.texasislandproperties.com/mercer-village

About Port Aransas Realty:

Established in 1986, Port Aransas Realty has two locations and a team of 18 real estate professionals specializing in residential and commercial properties in the Port Aransas and Mustang Island, Texas markets.

